Last updated on: December 11, 2018 19:03 IST

Das, who retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017, has been appointed for a term of three years.

Former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday was appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a government statement said.

He replaces Urjit Patel, who surprisingly resigned from the central bank on Monday.

Photograph: PTI Photo