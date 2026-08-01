RBI's Concessional Forex Swap Facility Mobilises $40.82 Billion

The Reserve Bank of India's strategic concessional swap facility has successfully attracted a substantial $40.82 billion in foreign currency inflows by July 31, 2026, significantly bolstering the nation's balance of payments and external sector position.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points The RBI's concessional swap facility has mobilised $40.82 billion in foreign currency inflows by July 31, 2026.

Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits accounted for the largest share, bringing in $36.725 billion.

The facility was introduced on June 5, 2026, to strengthen India's balance of payments and incentivise capital inflows.

The swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits is available until September 30, 2026, while for Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), it extends to December 31, 2026.

The Reserve Bank on Saturday said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted $40.82 billion till July 31.

The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026, the central bank said in a statement.

Strong Mobilisation Through FCNR(B) Deposits

A strong mobilisation was witnessed through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.

Of the total inflows, FCNR (B) deposits accounted for $36.725 billion, while Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) contributed $2.575 billion while External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) amounted to $1.516 billion.

RBI's Strategic Measures for Balance of Payments

With a view to strengthening the country's balance of payments and incentivising capital inflows, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a series of measures, including a facility for offering concessional swaps for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, OFCB and ECB inflows on June 5.

Based on the data received from authorised dealer banks, the position of forex inflows mobilised till July 31, 2026, under the swap facility was $40.816 billion, the central bank said in a statement.

The facility was operationalised on June 8, 2026, and is available up to September 30, 2026, for the FCNR (B) deposits and up to December 31, 2026, for the OFCBs and ECBs.

The measures were announced as part of the RBI's efforts to strengthen India's external sector position and support foreign exchange liquidity amid global market uncertainties.