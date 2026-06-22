Market participants expect RBI to provide weekly updates on FCNR (B) inflows

Market participants are eagerly awaiting regular, preferably weekly, updates from the Reserve Bank of India on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), deposits, as the central bank seeks to assess the effectiveness of its special concessional scheme.

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Key Points Market participants anticipate the RBI will release FCNR (B) deposit data at regular, preferably weekly, intervals to assess policy effectiveness.

The RBI has instructed commercial banks to submit daily data on FCNR (B) deposits, external commercial borrowing, and overseas foreign currency borrowing.

FCNR (B) deposits mobilised between June 8 and September 30 this year are eligible for an RBI swap facility, with the central bank bearing hedging costs.

Analysts estimate the 2026 FCNR (B) scheme could attract significant inflows, potentially reaching $55 billion, with a large portion expected in August-September.

Previous FCNR (B) schemes, like the one in 2013, saw substantial inflows, and the current scheme's longer window and leverage for investors are expected to boost returns.

Market participants expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disseminate to the public the data gathered from foreign-currency accounts and borrowing abroad in regular intervals, preferably each week.

The expectation stems from the RBI asking banks to submit daily data on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), deposits, along with the external commercial borrowing and overseas foreign currency borrowing data that are mobilised from the special concessional scheme.

RBI's Data Collection Directive

On Friday, the banking regulator asked commercial banks to submit data on FCNR (B) deposits, external commercial borrowing (ECB) and overseas foreign currency borrowing (OFCs) every day, starting from Monday, to the Financial Markets Operations Department (FOMD).

FCNR (B) deposits gathered between June 8 and September 30 this year will be eligible for the RBI swap facility. The RBI will bear the hedging cost on eligible fresh FCNR (B) deposits.

"By tracking FCNR(B) inflows, the RBI can assess whether its policy measures are translating into foreign currency accretion. Also they (the RBI) would like to make sure that the target the central bank would have set for itself is translating into flows or not," said a senior executive at a state-owned bank.

"We expect it to be weekly or daily release of data," the person added.

Diaspora Investment Potential

According to a Nomura report, the Indian diaspora has risen by 70 per cent since 2013 and provides a wider pool of investors. The past four diaspora schemes confirm that the country-risk premium demanded by investors of Indian origin tends to be lower, the report said.

In 2013, when a similar scheme was announced, the RBI had disclosed the FCNR (B) inflow data only four times — in October and November. Inflows of $26 billion came through the scheme in 2016. The scheme was operational between September 4 and November 30, 2013. This time the duration of the window is almost four months.

Market Demand for Transparency

"Ideally the RBI should disclose the inflow data. Given that the scale of mobilisation is larger than it was in 2013, there is a case for more frequent reporting, perhaps on a weekly basis," said the treasury head at a private bank.

FCNR (B) inflows dropped sharply in 2025-26, falling to just $946 million compared with $7.08 billion in the previous financial year. Outstanding FCNR (B) deposits stood at $33.8 billion as of March 31, 2026.

"The inflow data release would help market participants assess the effectiveness of the measure. I expect the RBI to publish the data although the timing and frequency of disclosure will likely depend on how often banks report the information to the central bank," said a market participant.

Nomura estimates the 2026 FCNR (B) scheme could attract $55 billion in inflows, with a large part of this likely in August-September. "Compared to 2013, while USD rates are much higher, the 2026 scheme will also provide leverage to investors, which will boost returns," the Nomura note said.