RBI Deputy Governor: UPI MDR won't trigger shift back to cash

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S C Murmu asserts that the new merchant discount rate on UPI transactions is unlikely to cause a shift back to cash, highlighting its role in sustaining the digital payments ecosystem while acknowledging cash's enduring value.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points RBI Deputy Governor S C Murmu believes the new UPI MDR will not lead to a resurgence in cash transactions, countering apprehensions.

MDR is intended to help the digital payments ecosystem recover its operational costs and support continued investment in technology and infrastructure.

While digital payments are increasingly used for transactions, cash continues to play a significant role as a store of value, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 to specific merchants will incur a 0.4 per cent MDR from October 15, with small merchants transacting up to Rs 1 lakh per month remaining exempt.

Currency in Circulation (CiC) has been growing at a double-digit pace, reaching Rs 42.86 trillion by August-end, highlighting a 'cash paradox' despite the surge in digital payments.

The introduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) on the unified payments interface (UPI) is unlikely to trigger a shift back to cash transactions, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor S C Murmu said on Friday, amid apprehension raised in some quarters.

“I don’t think this will have any impact, unlike some voices about whether cash will go up because of this MDR on UPI,” he said at an event organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kolkata.

MDR would help the payments ecosystem recover its costs, he said, adding that while digital payments have increasingly replaced cash as a mode of transaction, cash continues to retain its role as a store of value.

Understanding UPI MDR and its Impact

According to the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) framework, starting October 15, UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 to specific merchants will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent, capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Small merchants that transact up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI will remain fully exempt from the charges.

However, there were concerns that merchants may eventually pass on the cost to consumers. Any such pass-through could, in turn, encourage some consumers to revert to cash for large-value transactions.

In a statement, the RBI has said: “It (introduction of MDR) will help UPI in continuing to scale, innovate and serve consumers and businesses across the country.

"A fair and appropriate distribution of MDR across ecosystem participants will support continued investment in technology, infras- tructure and acceptance networks.

"This, in turn, can enable wider UPI acceptance, deepen the customer base and support sustained growth in transaction volumes.”

The RBI added that it remains committed to ensuring that UPI continues to be safe, seamless, affordable, and accessible, while supporting the long-term sustainability and growth of India’s world-class digital payments ecosystem.

The Cash Paradox and Currency in Circulation

Murmu also touched upon the cash paradox — the fact that while digital payments are growing rapidly, currency in circulation (CiC) is rising at a healthy pace, even though the two would theoretically be expected to have an inverse relationship.

While talking about global cash management organised by Bank Indonesia in Jakarta on August 13, Murmu had said: “In the previous decade, (while the) adoption of digital payments in India has been revolutionary to say the least, yet cash in circulation has not declined, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, among low-income groups, older populations, and small businesses.”

On Friday, Murmu highlighted that although cash has been replaced by digital payments for transactions, it still remains quite significant as a “store of value”.

Trends in Cash Demand and Digital Transactions

According to RBI data, CiC stood at Rs 42.86 trillion at the end of August, up from Rs 41.66 trillion at the end of 2025-26 (FY26) and Rs 37.24 trillion a year earlier.

CiC has been growing at a double-digit pace since December last year, with year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at 12.5 per cent as of August-end, compared with 11.84 per cent in FY26, 6.07 per cent in FY25 and 3.93 per cent in FY24.

The acceleration in cash demand, even as digital payments continue to expand, highlights the challenge for the RBI in forecasting currency demand.

As a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP), however, CiC has been on a declining trend since FY21, when it peaked at 14.4 per cent.

After declining for four consecutive years, the ratio saw a slight uptick to 12.1 per cent in FY26.

The surge in cash comes amid steady growth in digital transactions.

UPI transaction volume grew 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y in August, while growth in value terms was nearly 20 per cent.

On the RBI’s recent regulatory changes, Murmu said the central bank had issued more than 600 draft and final amendment circulars in the past year.

However, Murmu said, the number should not be seen as a measure of the regulatory burden on individual entities, as the RBI had reorganised its regulations across different categories of regulated entities.