Industry credit growth jumps 20% in July, gold loans moderate: RBI data

The Reserve Bank of India's latest data reveals a robust 20 per cent year-on-year surge in bank credit to industry in July, driven by strong performance in engineering and other key sectors, even as gold loan growth experienced a notable moderation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Bank credit to industry in India accelerated significantly, growing 20 per cent year-on-year in July, up from 6.5 per cent a year earlier.

Key sectors driving this industrial credit growth include engineering (36.2%), gems and jewellery (35.7%), and petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels (34%).

Growth in gold loans moderated sharply to 88.1 per cent year-on-year in July, compared to 136.4 per cent a year earlier, despite continued expansion.

Overall retail credit expanded by 16.2 per cent, while credit to the services sector also saw a sharp acceleration, rising 22.9 per cent.

Infrastructure credit grew at a slower pace of 10.2 per cent, with notable declines in credit to roads and telecommunications.

Bank credit to industry grew 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in July, sharply accelerating from 6.5 per cent a year earlier, with engineering, gems and jewellery, petroleum-related industries, and vehicles recording strong expansion, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, growth in gold loans moderated sharply, although credit against gold jewellery continued to expand at a higher pace.

Loans against gold jewellery grew 88.1 per cent Y-o-Y in July, compared with 136.4 per cent a year earlier.

Overall retail credit grew 16.2 per cent during the month.

Broad-Based Industrial Expansion

The acceleration in industrial credit was broad-based across micro and small, medium, and large industries.

Credit to micro and small industries grew 22.6 per cent, while lending to medium industries increased 30.5 per cent and that to large industries rose 17.7 per cent.

Among major industrial segments, credit to all engineering grew the fastest, at 36.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Within engineering, credit to industries other than electronics increased 40.1 per cent, while lending to electronics rose 22.8 per cent.

Credit to gems and jewellery increased 35.7 per cent, while advances to petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels grew 34 per cent. Lending to vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment rose 32.2 per cent.

Credit to chemicals and chemical products grew 24 per cent, with lending to fertilisers rising 30 per cent and to drugs and pharmaceuticals increasing 24.4 per cent.

Credit to basic metals and metal products increased 21.9 per cent, led by a 24.5 per cent rise in lending to iron and steel.

Construction credit grew 24.4 per cent, while lending to food processing industries increased 22.3 per cent.

Textiles recorded a more moderate growth of 15.1 per cent.

Infrastructure and Retail Loan Trends

Infrastructure credit, however, grew at a slower pace of 10.2 per cent. Within the segment, credit to ports surged 58.4 per cent and lending to power rose 21.6 per cent. In contrast, credit to roads declined 0.8 per cent, while lending to telecommunications contracted 13.2 per cent.

Within retail loans, growth in some segments was slower than a year earlier. Credit card outstanding growth moderated to 2.3 per cent from 5.6 per cent, while education loan growth slowed to 13.7 per cent from 15 per cent.

Advances against fixed deposits grew 14.6 per cent, compared with 16.9 per cent a year earlier.

Vehicle loans increased 18.8 per cent, while housing credit grew 11.3 per cent.

Consumer durable loans remained nearly flat, growing 0.4 per cent, although this marked an improvement from a 5.8 per cent contraction a year earlier.

Services and Agriculture Sector Performance

Credit to services also recorded a sharp acceleration, growing 22.9 per cent in July compared with 10.2 per cent a year earlier.

Credit to computer software increased 43.3 per cent, while lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) grew 35.7 per cent.

Credit to tourism, hotels and restaurants rose 27.1 per cent, while shipping and aviation credit increased 25.9 per cent and 23.8 per cent, respectively.

Commercial real estate credit grew 21.5 per cent and trade credit increased 19.8 per cent.

Within trade, wholesale credit grew 25.7 per cent, compared with 13 per cent growth in retail trade.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities grew 17 per cent, accelerating from 7.3 per cent a year earlier.

The broad-based pickup across industry and services helped overall bank credit grow 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y as of July 31.

Non-food credit grew 19.1 per cent, while food credit increased 107.9 per cent.

The RBI's sectoral deployment data covers scheduled commercial banks accounting for about 95 per cent of total non-food credit.