RBI's New Capital Exposure Norms Trigger Drop in Trading Volumes

The Reserve Bank of India's new capital exposure norms, effective July 1, have already begun to impact trading volumes across Indian exchanges, with the Multi-Commodity Exchange experiencing a nearly 40 per cent drop in options premium average daily turnover.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Reserve Bank of India's new capital exposure norms, effective July 1, have led to a significant drop in trading volumes across Indian exchanges.

Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) options premium average daily turnover (ADTV) fell by nearly 40 per cent in the first three trading days of July.

BSE volumes also saw a 7-10 per cent decline in early July compared to the previous week, aligning with analyst expectations.

The norms aim to restrict bank finance for proprietary trading by brokers, impacting how financial institutions use their own funds for market operations.

Analysts suggest it is too early to fully assess the long-term impact, as other factors like market volatility and US holidays could also contribute to the decline.

With the capital exposure norms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kicking in from July 1, the impact on the market is being visible with a drop in trading volumes, according to analysts.

According to data shared by analysts, the options premium average daily turnover (ADTV) for Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by nearly 40 per cent to Rs 5,632 crore during the first three trading days in July, compared to Rs 9,338 crore in the previous month.

Volumes on BSE on the first two trading days in July fell between 7 per cent and 10 per cent compared to the same days in the previous week — in line with the expectation by analysts.

Impact on Proprietary Trading

Analysts added the contribution of proprietary traders to total contracts in index options on the National Stock Exchange on Friday was around 51.3 per cent, compared to 52 per cent in June.

The drop in MCX volume due to RBI's bank guarantee norms is higher compared to the expectation.

"It is noteworthy that the Friday premium volumes of around Rs 4,270 crore was low due to the trading holiday in the US market," said an analyst from a top brokerage house.

He added that the impact on MCX is higher because MCXCCL has a much higher proportion of margin in form of bank guarantees and fixed deposits compared to equities, estimated at around 59 per cent.

Shares of MCX ended 3.23 per cent down at Rs 2,723.35 apiece.

Early Assessment and Other Factors

However, analysts add that it may be too early to estimate and assess the final impact.

"We will have to wait for more data to conclude that this is the impact of the RBI norms.

"The decline can also be due to lower volatility.

"The decline on MCX per se is also because of the US market holiday on Friday — and the four key commodities on MCX like gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas are the key commodities of the US market," explained Devesh Agarwal, vice-president at IIFL Capital.

RBI Norms Explained

RBI's norms cover guidelines for banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates, rationalisation of lending limits against shares, units of real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts, and a principle-based framework for lending to capital market intermediaries (CMIs).

The norms are aimed to bar bank finance for proprietary trading by brokers.

Proprietary trading involves financial institutions like stock brokers using their own funds to trade and earn profits.