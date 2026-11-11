New RBI Rules Simplify Cash Remittance Via NEFT

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced new Domestic Money Transfer Directions, 2026, enabling walk-in bank customers to easily remit funds up to Rs 50,000 via NEFT and enhancing financial inclusion for those without traditional banking access.

Key Points Walk-in bank customers can now remit up to Rs 50,000 directly to a beneficiary's bank account through NEFT, as per new RBI Directions issued on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (Domestic Money Transfer) Directions, 2026, aim to harmonise existing instructions and facilitate small-value fund transfers, particularly for those lacking formal banking access.

Banks are permitted to allow customers to transfer funds via Business Correspondents (BCs) and ATMs up to Rs 5,000 per transaction, with a monthly cap of Rs 25,000 per remitter.

The Cash Pay-out Service allows fund transfers from bank accounts for cash delivery to recipients without bank accounts, with a maximum of Rs 10,000 per transaction and a monthly ceiling of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary.

RBI mandates robust safeguard systems, including velocity checks and alerts, for all transactions, expecting fund transfers to be effected on a real-time or near real-time basis.

Walk-in customers at bank branches can utilise the cash pay-in service to remit funds up to Rs 50,000 directly to a beneficiary's bank account through NEFT, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

With a view to harmonising and consolidating the extant instructions relating to Domestic Money Transfer (DMT), the central bank has issued the Reserve Bank of India (Domestic Money Transfer) Directions, 2026.

The framework for Domestic Money Transfer (DMT) was introduced in order to facilitate small-value fund transfers through formal banking channels, particularly for persons, including migrant workers, who lack access to such channels due to lack of proof of identity/address.

Understanding Domestic Money Transfer (DMT)

"A walk-in customer at a bank branch can remit funds up to Rs 50,000 to the bank account of a beneficiary through NEFT," said the RBI's latest Directions, which came into effect from Wednesday.

Banks are also permitted to allow such customers to transfer funds to a bank account of a beneficiary through Business Correspondents (BCs) and ATMs up to a maximum amount of Rs 5,000 per transaction with a monthly cap of Rs 25,000 per remitter.

RBI further said banks are permitted to provide services, which facilitate transfer of funds from the accounts of their customers for delivery in cash to the recipients not having bank accounts at an ATM or through an agent appointed as Business Correspondent, or through any other authorised payment channels.

On payment of amounts transferred from a bank account (Cash Pay-out Service), banks are permitted to provide services which facilitate transfer of funds from the accounts of their customers for delivery in cash to the recipients not having bank accounts at an ATM or through an agent appointed as Business Correspondent, or through any other authorised payment channels.

"The maximum amount that may be transferred under the Cash Pay-out Service shall be Rs 10,000 per transaction, subject to an overall monthly ceiling of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary," the RBI said.

Ensuring Secure and Timely Transactions

Card-to-card transfers are excluded from the purview of the Directions.

RBI further said banks and non-banks should put in place robust systems of safeguards, including velocity checks and alerts to customers regarding credits into accounts using the facilities provided under the Directions.

"Any unusual spurt in the volume of credits in a particular account or group of accounts shall be investigated immediately," it said, and added appropriate authorities should be alerted regarding suspicious transactions.

Fund transfers under the facility are expected to be effected on a real-time or near real-time basis, the Reserve Bank said.