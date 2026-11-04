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What Razorpay's Sebi IPO Approval Means For Fintech Market

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk November 04, 2026 15:37 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Fintech giant Razorpay has received crucial approval from market regulator Sebi for its highly anticipated Rs 5,000-6,000 crore initial public offering, aiming for a USD 5 billion valuation and marking a significant milestone in its journey to public markets.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Fintech firm Razorpay has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, sources said on Wednesday.
  • The company is targeting a valuation of around USD 5 billion through the public offering.
  • Razorpay, founded in 2014, offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending, and other financial services, serving millions of businesses across India.
  • The approval follows Razorpay's submission of its draft IPO papers with Sebi through the confidential route in June.
  • Rival fintech firm PhonePe's IPO remains temporarily on hold after the company officially paused the process in March 2026 due to geopolitical tensions and volatile market conditions.

Fintech firm Razorpay has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

Razorpay's IPO Ambitions And Valuation

The company is targeting a valuation of around USD 5 billion through the public offering, they added.

 

The development comes after Razorpay submitted its draft IPO papers with Sebi through the confidential route in June, initiating the process to tap the public markets.

Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform.

The company serves millions of businesses across India, ranging from startups and small and medium enterprises to large corporates.

Razorpay attained unicorn status in 2020 and has since expanded beyond payments into a broader financial services ecosystem for businesses. Its offerings enable merchants to manage collections, payouts, payroll, cash flows and access to capital through a single platform.

Market Context And Competitor Landscape

The company is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, GIC, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV.

The confidential filing route allows companies to submit draft offer documents to Sebi for review without immediately disclosing sensitive business information to the public.

Rival fintech firm PhonePe's IPO remains temporarily on hold after the company officially paused the process in March 2026 due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatile market conditions. The company intended to raise over USD 1 billion at a valuation of USD 9-10.5 billion.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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