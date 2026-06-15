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Razorpay Confidentially Files Draft IPO Documents With SEBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 15, 2026 11:25 IST

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Indian fintech giant Razorpay has confidentially submitted its draft IPO documents to SEBI, signalling a major step towards a public listing amidst a dynamic market and rival PhonePe's paused plans.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Fintech firm Razorpay has confidentially submitted draft documents to SEBI for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
  • Sources familiar with the matter estimate the proposed IPO size to be in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, though the company has not publicly disclosed the figure.
  • Founded in 2014, Razorpay achieved unicorn status in 2020 and provides a broad range of financial services, including payments, banking, and lending, to millions of Indian businesses.
  • The confidential filing route allows companies to seek regulatory review without immediate public disclosure, contrasting with rival PhonePe's decision to put its IPO plans on hold.

Fintech firm Razorpay has confidentially submitted draft documents to markets regulator for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with people familiar with the matter pegging the issue size in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.

In a public notice on Monday, the company said it has filed "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges... in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main-board of the stock exchanges". The company did not disclose the size of the proposed issue.

 

Razorpay's Journey to Unicorn Status

Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform. The company serves millions of businesses across India, ranging from startups and small and medium enterprises to large corporates.

Razorpay attained unicorn status in 2020 and has since expanded beyond payments into a broader financial services ecosystem for businesses. Its offerings enable merchants to manage collections, payouts, payroll, cash flows and access to capital through a single platform.

IPO Details and Market Context

The company is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, GIC, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV. The final issue size, valuation and timing of the IPO remain subject to regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations.

The confidential filing route allows companies to submit draft offer documents to Sebi for review without immediately disclosing sensitive business information to the public. The filing comes at a time when rival fintech firm PhonePe has put its IPO plans on hold due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatile market conditions. PhonePe was said to be targeting a fund raise of about USD 1.5 billion at a valuation of around USD 15 billion.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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