Rajesh Exports dismisses 'speculative' claims of inflated revenue, LIC share placement

Rajesh Exports, a prominent gold jewellery maker, has strongly refuted 'speculative' allegations of inflated revenues and preferential share placement to state-owned LIC, while actively engaging with Sebi to address concerns raised in an interim order.

Photograph: Courtesy, Rajesh Exports

Key Points Rajesh Exports has rejected allegations of inflated revenues and share placement to LIC, calling them 'speculative inferences'.

The company asserts that Sebi's interim order only raised 'suspicions' and contains 'no conclusive adverse findings'.

Sebi's interim order had barred Rajesh Exports promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in company securities over alleged financial misrepresentation.

Rajesh Exports clarified that consolidated revenues, primarily from its Swiss subsidiary Valcambi, are legitimate and Valcambi is the world's largest gold refinery.

The company is actively working to mitigate Sebi's concerns with explanations, documents, and evidence, expressing confidence in a favourable outcome.

Rajesh Exports on Friday rejected allegations of inflated revenues and share placement to state-owned LIC, terming them "speculative inferences" and asserting it is in the process of mitigating concerns raised by Sebi.

In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based gold jewellery maker reiterated that Sebi's interim order has only raised "suspicions on certain aspects" and there are "no conclusive adverse findings" on any of the company matters.

Sebi's Interim Order and Company's Response

On June 3, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Rajesh Exports promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities, alleging large-scale misrepresentation of financial statements and diversion of funds.

In a 109-page interim order, the regulator found Rajesh Exports allegedly inflated its consolidated revenues by more than Rs 15 lakh crore over five years by attributing massive revenues to overseas subsidiaries, particularly Valcambi SA, despite the subsidiary's audited standalone financial statements showing only a fraction of those amounts.

"The major point misinterpreted with regard to the revenues of the company is totally misplaced," the company said, adding that the huge revenues reported in the consolidated financials are primarily from Switzerland-based Valcambi.

It is a globally accepted fact that Valcambi, wholly-owned subsidiary of Rajesh Exports, is the world's largest, finest and most reputed gold refinery. It is engaged in the sale of gold bullion to major banks, central banks and other large bullion entities across the world, it added.

Addressing Media and Political Allegations

Rajesh Exports further noted that "some of the media reports and social media postings with regard to scam, fraud, inflated revenues, placement of shares to LIC are totally incorrect, out of place and speculative".

"The company outright rejects all these speculative inferences."

LIC has gradually increased its stake in Rajesh Exports and currently holds nearly 11 per cent in the jewellery maker, according to shareholding data on the BSE.

Seizing on Sebi's order, the Opposition Congress had on Thursday attacked the Modi government for a "gigantic scam" and asked if the LIC's substantial stake in Rajesh Exports was driven by instructions from the ruling ecosystem.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi had also questioned the company's business model and its foray into EV batteries and getting a 5 GWh manufacturing capacity awarded by the government under the PLI scheme.

Company's Stance and Future Steps

Stating that the company was engaged in "transparent and absolutely straightforward operations", Rajesh Exports said neither it nor any of its personnel is involved in "any wrongdoings or misrepresentations".

It has never indulged in any "mis-reporting and all its filings, financial numbers, including revenue, are true and genuine".

The company said it was in the process of mitigating each one of the concerns raised in market regulator Sebi's interim order with explanation, documents and solid evidence.

"The company is confident that Sebi will appreciate the submissions of the company and clear all the suspicions raised in the interim order," it added.

According to Rajesh Exports, the company is a totally debt-free firm and not dependent on any outside finance for any of its operations. It has never raised any money from any public offerings except for the initial public issue, raising only Rs 10 crore from the public in 1995.

The company has never made any equity placement to any of the domestic institutions.