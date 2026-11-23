India's top residential real estate developers experienced a mixed Q2FY27, with some facing setbacks due to approval and launch delays, while others saw significant growth driven by new luxury projects and robust sales, indicating a consolidating market where larger players are gaining dominance.

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Key Points Q2FY27 saw mixed pre-sales for top developers, with some impacted by launch and approval delays, while others benefited from new projects and strong luxury segment bookings.

Oberoi Realty led pre-sales with a seven-fold increase year-on-year, largely driven by its new luxury project, 360 North, in Gurugram.

Despite individual developer fluctuations, overall housing demand in the top seven cities remained stable, with growth increasingly driven by asset valuations and price appreciation rather than volume.

The luxury segment is projected to account for over 30 per cent of housing sales in the current financial year, while the affordable segment's share has declined.

Market share is consolidating, with larger developers gaining an advantage due to geographical diversification, strong balance sheets, and superior execution capabilities.

The country’s largest listed residential real estate developers witnessed a mixed performance on the pre-sales front in the July-September quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), as launch and approval delays weighed on some developers, even as new project launches, strong bookings in the luxury segment and sustenance sales drove growth for others.

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, pre-sales performance diverged, improving for some large developers while declining for others.

Lodha, Prestige and Godrej achieved around 40 per cent of their respective FY27 pre-sales targets, while DLF achieved only around 22 per cent of the lower end of its guidance, noted Pankaj Kumar, vice president, fundamental research, Kotak Neo.

He added that timely execution of the launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year (H2FY27) would be critical to meeting full-year targets.

Developer Performance Highlights

Kumar cautioned that pre-sales remained somewhat behind the run rate required to meet full-year guidance.

However, Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said most developers maintained their full-year guidance and appeared on track to achieve their targets.

Oberoi Realty led with pre-sales of Rs 9,149.7 crore, around seven times Rs 1,299 crore which it logged in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company entered the Gurugram market with its luxury project, 360 North, which witnessed strong bookings and contributed around 86 per cent of its pre-sales.

Lodha’s pre-sales grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,037 crore from Rs 4,570 crore, with nearly two-thirds of bookings coming from existing projects.

Bookings at Godrej Properties declined 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,008 crore from Rs 8,505 crore, as key project launches were deferred to Q3 due to approval delays.

DLF, the largest developer by market capitalisation, had only one new launch during Q2, resulting in a 12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in pre-sales to Rs 3,800 crore.

Market Trends and Outlook

However, the mixed performance of individual developers did not reflect a slowdown in housing demand.

Sales in the top seven cities remained broadly stable at 160-170 million square feet (msf) in Q2FY27, compared with the previous quarter, despite project launches declining around 20 per cent on a quarterly basis, according to Anupama Reddy, vice president and group head at Icra.

equentially, large developers saw improved pre-sales, supported by sustenance sales and new launches, such as Oberoi Realty’s 360 North in Gurugram, she noted.

Both Kumar and Shetty said collections remained healthy, while cash conversion trends were stable or improving.

Lower collection ratios reported by some developers were largely due to timing differences, rather than any meaningful deterioration in collection efficiency, according to Shetty.

Industry experts and analysts also pointed out that growth in the sector is being increasingly driven by asset valuations and price appreciation, rather than volume expansion.

“The growth is largely value driven than volumes,” Sunil Mehta, partner and risk leader, real estate, at PwC India, said.

According to Reddy, the luxury segment would continue to account for over 30 per cent of housing sales in the current financial year, while the affordable segment's share has declined to around 20 per cent.

Consolidation and Cost Pressures

The sector is also witnessing market share consolidation, with larger developers gaining ground.

“Larger developers continue to gain market share, supported by geographical diversification, strong balance sheets and superior execution capabilities,” Kumar said.

Developers with strong credibility, delivery track records, distinctive project designs, competitive value propositions and efficient pricing would have an advantage, according to Mehta.

On the impact of the West Asia conflict, Reddy said input cost inflation remained moderate and its impact on project profitability was expected to be manageable.

However, she added that sustained cost pressures could weigh on margins, particularly for projects with limited pricing flexibility.

Mehta said input costs remained high, with increases in energy, labour, finance and overheads adding to those in cement and steel.

Shetty noted that large and established developers were better positioned to absorb or pass on cost increases resulting from the West Asia conflict.

Some developers, however, were beginning to pass on higher costs to homebuyers, supported by their brand positioning and pricing power.