PwC India has launched its cutting-edge Future AI Experience Lab in Gurugram, empowering businesses to innovate with artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital twins to drive measurable growth and efficiency.

Key Points PwC India launched its Future AI Experience Lab in Gurugram on Monday.

The lab allows businesses to simulate scenarios and build AI, robotics, and digital twin prototypes before wider deployment.

It houses over 90 pre-built and validated AI solutions applicable across diverse sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI.

PwC's approach links every solution to measurable business outcomes such as revenue growth, productivity, and risk reduction.

The lab aims to help businesses confidently explore AI possibilities and realise its potential for meaningful impact.

PwC India on Monday launched its Future AI Experience Lab in Gurugram, where businesses can bring a problem, simulate scenarios and build early prototypes using AI, robotics and digital twins before investing in wider deployment.

PwC's AI Solutions For Diverse Sectors

The lab houses more than 90 AI solutions and assets that have been built, tested and validated in live business scenarios across sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, healthcare, telecom, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), the firm said in a statement.

PwC said its approach draws on over 500 client workshops and more than 200 PwC accelerators, and that every solution is tied to a measurable outcome such as revenue growth, productivity, risk reduction or better customer service.

"India stands on the cusp of its next big leap in growth, and the enterprises that lead it will be those that make bold technology choices with confidence. The Future AI Experience Lab gives businesses an opportunity to explore these possibilities in the context of their own organisations, test their assumptions, and make decisions backed by evidence. It is about helping our clients move beyond the promise of AI to realise its potential for meaningful business impact," Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, said.