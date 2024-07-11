News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Pvt life insurers hike term policy premium

Pvt life insurers hike term policy premium

By Aathira Varier
July 11, 2024 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Major private sector life insurance companies, including HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Bajaj Allianz and Max Life Insurance, have increased their term insurance premiums by 4-7 per cent in response to moderation in bond yields, inflation concerns, and adjustments in reinsurance rates, according to industry sources privy to the development.

Insurance

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Many other insurers are expected to follow suit, the sources said.

“We have seen upward revisions happening (in term life insurance rates) across major life insurance companies.

 

"Bajaj Allianz Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Max Life and HDFC Life have changed rates recently,” said a big insurance distributor.

“In FY25, Max Life Insurance revised term insurance rates first in April, ranging between 3 per cent and 6 per cent,” said Vaibhav Kumar, head, product management and ecommerce channel, Max Life Insurance.

“Nearly 50 per cent of our customers opt for policy terms of greater than 40 years.

"As a result, term insurance premium rates are sensitive to long-duration interest rates.

"As long-duration interest rates vary (especially when they go down), term insurance rates reflect the same.

"Our experience on mortality continues to be stable and in line with our assumptions,” Kumar told Business Standard.

Yield on the bond maturing in 2063 has dropped by 31 bps to 7.086 per cent from 7.39 per cent in the last one year.

Similarly, yields on the bond maturing in 2051 has dropped by 32 bps in the last one year.

Insurance companies are major buyers of longer-tenure bonds.

The government had introduced a 50-year bond in H2FY24 on the demand of insurance companies.

Further, the benchmark 10-year government bond yields have softened significantly following the announcement by JP Morgan that Indian government securities (G-sec) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the fully accessible route will be included in its widely monitored GBI-EM.

Since September last year, the yield on 10-year bonds has dropped by 19 bps.

Emails sent to HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance did not elicit a response till the time of going to the press.

Kuldip Bonyal, secretary general, Life Insurance Agents Federation of India, said: “Most of the private life insurers have increased term insurance rates by 5-7 per cent.

"SBI Life Insurance and LIC have not increased their rates yet.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aathira Varier
Source: source
 
Print this article
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After...
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After...
'GDP Target 10.5% To 11%'
'GDP Target 10.5% To 11%'
'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'
'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'
Girl talks to boy, jealous boyfriend murders him
Girl talks to boy, jealous boyfriend murders him
Anderson lauds Tendulkar as 'best batter' he has faced
Anderson lauds Tendulkar as 'best batter' he has faced
Jaipur: SpiceJet staffer held for slapping CISF jawan
Jaipur: SpiceJet staffer held for slapping CISF jawan
Govt tightens satellite rules for TV broadcasters
Govt tightens satellite rules for TV broadcasters

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry

Labour Pains Challenges Infra Industry

How Postmen Can Help Micro-Entrepreneurs

How Postmen Can Help Micro-Entrepreneurs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances