Putin Offers More Fertilisers To India

Russia remains India's biggest fertiliser supplier, with imports rising nearly 40 per cent in 2025.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Kremlin in Moscow, August 24, 2026. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool/Reuters

Moscow is willing to increase its fertiliser supplies to India's agricultural sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Putin noted that bilateral trade between the two countries increased in the first half of 2026, after a decline in 2025.

Jaishankar began his two-day official visit to Moscow on Sunday. He co-chaired the 27th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation, with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

India is keen to host Putin for the BRICS summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to meet the Russian president in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit on August 31 and September 1.

IMAGE: Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the meeting with Dr Jaishankar. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Putin said Russia is ready to increase fertiliser supplies to support Indian agriculture.

Jaishankar highlighted the widening trade imbalance, now exceeding $50 billion in Russia's favour.

Both sides reaffirmed their goal of reaching $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar at the meeting with Putin and Lavrov. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool/Reuters

Putin's fertiliser supply pledge

During the meeting, Putin said Manturov and Jaishankar have been working on increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, and must have discussed the key issues during their meeting, which are many.

'One of these issues -- not just fuel -- is the supply of mineralisers (fertilisers). We are doing everything we can to resolve the issue for Indian farmers, for agriculture; we are increasing these exports and are prepared to continue doing so,' Putin said, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

'I am pleased to note that our trade has increased this year. It declined slightly last year,' Putin said.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar during the discussions at the Kremlin. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool/Reuters

India-Russia trade imbalance grows

Russia has emerged as India's biggest supplier of fertilisers, especially urea, in recent years.

India's imports of fertilisers from Russia increased by almost 40 per cent in 2025.

During Putin's visit to New Delhi in December 2025, the two sides welcomed 'steps to ensure long-term supply of fertilisers to India and discussed the potential establishment of joint ventures in this area.'

Dr Jaishankar said the increase in India-Russia bilateral trade from $13 billion in 2021 to $60 billion in 2025 has widened the trade imbalance, which has increased from $6.6 billion to over $50 billion in Russia's favour.

Progress on market access, removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, strengthening payment mechanisms and stronger business-to-business engagement would be critical to addressing the imbalance and achieving the shared objective of $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, the EAM added.

IMAGE: Putin and Dr Jaishankar and their delegations. Photograph: @mfa_russia X/ANI Photo

$100 billion trade target

Manturov said bilateral trade with India would increase after the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union takes effect.

'The preparation (for the trade deal) is in the active phase, and it is important to maintain the strong momentum at negotiations,' he said.

Manturov said Russia and India increased bilateral trade by 8 per cent in the first half of 2026, stressing the need to increase and diversify trade.

He said trade in agricultural produce, machine-building goods, metallurgy and forest products is expanding as well as traditional supplies of fuel and mineral fertilisers from Russia.

'Imports from India include pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, industrial raw materials, equipment and components and light industry goods,' he said.

The two sides also discussed civil nuclear cooperation.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff