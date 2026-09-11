PNB targets wealth management entry by 2027, ramps up credit card portfolio

State-run Punjab National Bank is strategically positioning itself for significant growth by planning an entry into the high-potential wealth management sector by early 2027 and aggressively expanding its credit card business, aiming to challenge the dominance of private-sector lenders.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Punjab National Bank (PNB) plans to enter the wealth management segment by early 2027, deploying relationship managers in 1,700 branches, with 1,300 more by September end.

The Indian wealth management market is projected to grow from an estimated $172 billion in 2025 to $436 billion by 2034, driven by financialisation and a surging HNWI population.

PNB is significantly expanding its credit card business, aiming to become a dominant player within 2-3 years, having increased its card base from 650,000 to 1,050,000 by adding 50,000-60,000 cards monthly.

The bank recently launched the 'Luxura' metal credit card and signed an MoU with the Indian Army to provide customised credit cards to personnel across all ranks.

State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is planning to enter the highly competitive wealth management segment and also ramp up the credit card portfolio — segments that have largely been untapped by most public-sector banks.

The New Delhi-based lender is planning to enter the wealth management services in early 2027, its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) Ashok Chandra told Business Standard.

"For the wealth management business, we have deployed relationship managers (RMs) in 1,700 branches.

"Another 1,300 branches will have RMs by September end," Chandra said. PNB has over 10,000 branches across the country.

The RMs will tap the top 250 customers in each of those branches to offer wealth management services.

The lender has initiated a training programme for the RMs to handle the same.

Tapping into Wealth Management Potential

The wealth management segment in India, though competitive, offers huge potential driven by rapid financialisation and a surging high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population.

Estimated at $172 billion in 2025, the wealth management market size is expected to reach $436 billion by 2034 — a compound average growth rate of over 10 per cent between 2026 and 2034.

A recent report by BCG said 10 per cent of global financial wealth growth through 2030 will come from emerging markets led by India, Brazil, and Mexico.

Boosting the Credit Card Business

The other segment, which PNB is beefing up, is the credit card business that it entered in 2009.

"Credit card is a big market in India. However, public-sector banks does not play much of an active role except SBI, which does so through its subsidiary SBI Card," Chandra said.

After creating a digital framework for the credit card business last year, the bank has now set up a department for the business, headed by a general manager.

"There were 650,000 credit cards up to March 2025. From which the number has gone up to 1,050,000. We are adding 50,000 to 60,000 cards every month."

PNB launched a metal credit card 'Luxura' with Rupay, offering a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh.

It waives the annual fee if annual spends on the card exceed Rs 8 lakh from the date of issuance.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Impact

Last month, the Indian Army and PNB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide customised credit cards to personnel across all ranks of the Indian Army.

Under the MoU, PNB will offer the Luxura card to officers and the 'Parakram' card to junior commissioned officers and personnel, based on the RuPay/Visa platform.

"We are expecting big numbers from the tieup with the army.

"In the next 2-3 years, we will be a dominant player in the credit card business," Chandra added.

The Indian credit card market is dominated by private-sector banks, with HDFC Bank – the largest private-sector lender – capturing 22 per cent of the market with close to 27 million cards as of July end. SBI Card has 22.8 million credit cards while ICICI Bank has 19.7 million.

The total number of credit cards at the end of July was 122.9 million.