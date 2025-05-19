HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Private equity, VC bets drop to $4.7 billion in April

Private equity, VC bets drop to $4.7 billion in April

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 23:03 IST

x

Private equity and venture capital investments dropped to $4.7 billion in April this year on heightened uncertainty and high valuation expectations of sellers, a report said on Monday.

PE/VC

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

The overall amount invested is 6 per cent lower than the $4.9 billion recorded in April 2024, and 20 per cent lower than the $5.9 billion in March 2025, the report by industry body IVCA and consultancy firm EY, said.

 

Even by the number of transactions, the number of deals at 108 in April 2025 declined by 4 per cent on-year from the 113 in the year-ago period, but were at par with the preceding month of March, it said.

"Elevated uncertainty coupled with high valuation expectations of sellers is continuing to impact PE/VC deal-making," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said.

Soni said favourable government policy, corporate earnings performance and a drop in global uncertainty can help narrow this bid-ask spread and accelerate PE/VC investment and exit activity in the future, and added that he is "cautiously optimistic".

Start-up investments accounted for the largest share of PE/VC activity in April 2025, with $1.8 billion deployed, which is an 80 per cent increase on-year, it said, adding that credit investments came second at $1.1 billion, which was up 20 per cent.

From a sector perspective, infrastructure led the way in April 2025 with $2.4 billion across 10 deals, followed by financial services at $1.1 billion, adding this two sectors accounted for three-fourths of the overall bets.

April 2025 recorded 12 exits worth $489 million, down from $1 billion across 24 exits in April 2024 and $1.6 billion across 15 exits in March 2025, it said.

PE and VC funds raised $1.1 billion in new funds in April compared to $2.8 billion in April 2024 and $894 million in March 2025, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Samsung mgmt, workers reach agreement on wage hike
Samsung mgmt, workers reach agreement on wage hike
MF assets surge 23% to hit record Rs 65.74 lakh cr
MF assets surge 23% to hit record Rs 65.74 lakh cr
FTA could lead to job losses for Indians in UK?
FTA could lead to job losses for Indians in UK?
Tesla's EVs to start rolling out of Satara in Maharashtra?
Tesla's EVs to start rolling out of Satara in Maharashtra?
SC junks Airtel, Vi's pleas for AGR dues waiver
SC junks Airtel, Vi's pleas for AGR dues waiver

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Coping

webstory image 2

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video1:42

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style0:59

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on Golden Temple, Here's how3:16

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD