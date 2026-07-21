Margin Squeeze Hits Private Bank Stocks; HDFC, Axis Lead Decline

Major Indian private bank stocks, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, experienced a significant selloff following their June-quarter results, which revealed persistent pressure on net interest margins despite robust credit growth, raising concerns among investors.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Major private lenders like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw significant share price drops due to concerns over shrinking net interest margins (NIMs) in their June-quarter results.

HDFC Bank reported its lowest NIM on record at 3.2 per cent, with management anticipating a slow process to optimise funding costs and improve margins over the medium term.

Axis Bank's NIM shrunk by 16 basis points, although management believes margins have largely bottomed out and aims for a 3.8 per cent margin structurally.

ICICI Bank bucked the trend with a 1.1 per cent rise, maintaining a steady NIM of 4.28 per cent, attributed to disciplined asset pricing and lower funding costs.

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained 5.7 per cent, reporting a 3-basis point expansion in NIM, driven by lower funding costs and improved yields on advances.

Shares of major private lenders fell sharply on Monday after June-quarter results triggered concerns that net interest margins (NIMs) could remain under pressure despite healthy credit growth.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest drags on the benchmark Nifty 50, overshadowing stronger earnings-driven gains in ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The weakness pulled the NSE Nifty Private Bank index down 2.3 per cent, as the Nifty Bank index fell 1 per cent.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.39 per cent to 24,238.5 and the Sensex lost 0.57 per cent to 77,708.52.

Leading Declines and Outperformers

Axis Bank led the decline, dropping 5.5 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, down 5.1 per cent, Yes Bank, which fell 2.9 per cent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, down 2 per cent. ICICI Bank bucked the trend, rising 1.1 per cent after resilient earnings, while state-run PNB gained 5.7 per cent on stronger-than-expected results.

Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank to "outperform" from "neutral", while Investec cut HDFC Bank to "hold" from "buy".

HDFC Bank's Margin Challenges

HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, reported a NIM of 3.2 per cent — arguably its lowest on record — down 12 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter.

Management said Rs 40,000-50,000 crore of borrowings would mature over the next two years, creating an opportunity to optimise funding costs.

"Lower margins are likely to persist near term with borrowing costs sticky at Rs 4.4 per cent in Q1.

"Medium-term margin levers remain meaningful, including reducing borrowings, expanding the customer base to strengthen CASA and raising the retail asset mix. However, the process is going to be very slow," Macquarie Research said.

Motilal Oswal struck a more constructive tone, noting: "NIM contracted sharply by 12 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter to 3.26 per cent. However, a meaningful scope for improvement remains... Combined with improving operating leverage, this is expected to support a gradual improvement in profitability and return ratios."

Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank Performance

Axis Bank's NIM shrunk 16 basis points sequentially to 3.46 per cent.

The decline reflected a 3-bp hit from interest income reversals, a 4-bp impact from changes in balance-sheet mix and a 9-bp effect from loan repricing.

"Management believes that these margins largely bottomed out and retained its structural 3.8 per cent margin aspiration over the medium term, which is a tall ask considering the tilt towards the low-yielding corporate book as well as heightened competitive intensity," Macquarie said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's NIM slipped 12 bps to a 19-quarter low of 4.53 per cent.

Motilal Oswal said margins should improve gradually as lending in unsecured and commercial segments recovers, adding that the unsecured portfolio had stabilised and credit costs were expected to remain contained.

ICICI Bank and PNB Show Resilience

ICICI Bank's net profit rose 16 per cent year-on-year, while NIM held broadly steady at 4.28 per cent.

Macquarie attributed the resilience to disciplined asset pricing and lower funding costs, which fell 2 bps sequentially to 4.51 per cent as deposit costs eased.

Management expects margins to remain range-bound.

"Either you get growth or you get margins.

"ICICI stands out in delivering both. This quarter across the board was marked by margin disappointments," said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital.

PNB reported a 3-bps sequential expansion in NIM, helped by lower funding costs following FCNR(B) mobilisation and deposit repricing, while yields on advances improved by 2 bps.

"I am very confident about an improvement in yields on advances.

"The cost of deposits has come down substantially... we expect some improvement in NIM and net interest income," Ashok Chandra, PNB's managing director and chief executive, told Business Standard recently.