How Pramaana Labs Is Building Accountable AI With $27 Million Funding

Pramaana Labs, an innovative AI firm with a substantial Indian workforce, has successfully raised $27 million in seed funding to develop groundbreaking verifiable AI technology that ensures accuracy and accountability across critical regulated industries.

Key Points Pramaana Labs secured $27 million in seed funding, led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from other major investment firms.

The company's core technology aims to transform AI from "probably right" to "provably right" by encoding domain-specific rules into a formal language.

Funds will be allocated to training formalisation and prover models, hiring AI research talent, and scaling domain experts in regulated industries.

Pramaana Labs' system provides machine-checkable proofs for answers, ensuring accuracy and identifying rule breaches, thereby enhancing AI accountability.

The firm addresses the critical accountability gap in AI, particularly in sectors where errors can have significant consequences, positioning AI as a reliable expert.

AI firm Pramaana Labs, which has half of its workforce in India, said it has raised USD 27 million, about Rs 255 crore, in a funding round led by Khosla Ventures.

Investment firms Boldcap, Nexus Venture Partners, Premji Invest and Unbound also participated in the funding round.

Revolutionising AI Accuracy

"Pramaana Labs, building the layer that takes AI from probably right to provably right, has raised USD 27 million in seed funding led by Khosla Ventures, with Accel and additional investors," the statement said.

The company plans to use the fund to train the formalisation and prover models, hire AI research, and scale domain experts across regulated verticals, including tax, human diagnosis, cybersecurity and financial compliance.

Pramaana Lab has developed a system that it claims converts complex knowledge into machine-verifiable truth.

How Pramaana's System Works

First, Pramaana encodes the actual rules of a domain, the US tax code, clinical protocols, and financial regulations into a formal language that a machine can reason over with mathematical certainty.

"When a user asks a question, the system translates that question into a formal statement, runs it through a proof engine, and either returns a machine-checkable proof that the answer is correct or tells the user exactly which rule breaks and why. It will refuse to answer before it proves. It has never produced a confidently wrong verified answer," the statement said.

Addressing AI's Accountability Gap

Pramaana Labs Co-Founder and CEO Ranjan Rajagopalan said that AI has an accountability gap, and every domain where being wrong can cost someone their health, money, or freedom has rules.

"Pramaana encodes those rules into a form that a machine can reason over with certainty. When AI can prove its answers, the human in the loop stops being a liability shield, and AI becomes what it was always supposed to be: the expert," he said.