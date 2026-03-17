HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Postal department launches premium services with 24-hour, 48-hour delivery guarantee

Postal department launches premium services with 24-hour, 48-hour delivery guarantee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 19:16 IST

x

India Post is now offering 24-hour delivery services in select cities, aiming to grab a bigger slice of India's booming e-commerce market and compete with private courier giants.

India Post

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India Post introduces 24-hour and 48-hour delivery services to compete in the fast-paced courier market.
  • The new services, including 24 Speed Post and 48 Speed Post, aim to capitalise on the growing e-commerce sector in India.
  • Initially launched in six major cities, the services plan nationwide coverage by March 2027.
  • Features include OTP-verified deliveries, real-time tracking, SMS alerts, and options like 'Book Now, Pay Later'.
  • India Post aims to significantly increase its parcel business, targeting a larger share of the expanding e-commerce market.

The Department of Posts on Tuesday rolled out three premium services, with 24-hour and 48-hour delivery guarantees for urgent and time-sensitive consignments, as it seeks to reinvent itself against a growing field of courier services that promise delivery within hours.

Launching the services -- 24 Speed Post, 24 Speed Post Parcel, and 48 Speed Post -- Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India Post's revenue growth is encouraging, with a 20 per cent growth in the 11 months of FY26.

 

Initially, these services are being rolled out in six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad â with the goal of providing nationwide coverage by March 2027. The department will utilise dedicated processing and priority air transport to adhere to delivery timelines.

Scindia said the launch marks a moment of renewal for India Post and has outlined a massive underlying opportunity.

The e-commerce market, he said, is set to grow to Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030, almost tripling from Rs 11 lakh crore at present.

"Today, parcels are only 5 per cent of our business. But it is our common objective that parcel (service) has to become the growth engine of our enterprise. In the 11 months of this year (FY26), the parcel business has grown by over 44 per cent... But we have to push this engine even further. There is no reason why we should not become a full-fledged delivery engine," the minister noted.

Enhanced Features and Benefits

The new offerings will feature OTP-verified deliveries and comprehensive end-to-end tracking paired with real-time SMS alerts, according to an official statement.

Businesses will have options of 'Book Now, Pay Later (BNPL)', centralised billing, and API integration. Additionally, free pickup for bulk shipments and a money-back guarantee, in case of a delayed delivery, will also be provided.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IndiGo to face pressure from fuel price spike: Moody's
IndiGo to face pressure from fuel price spike: Moody's
India's Digital Economy Projected to Surge to 20% of GDP by 2030
India's Digital Economy Projected to Surge to 20% of GDP by 2030
Gulf Conflict: 300,000 Jobs At Risk
Gulf Conflict: 300,000 Jobs At Risk
Nomura, Citi slash year-end Nifty 50 target
Nomura, Citi slash year-end Nifty 50 target
UPI Cash Withdrawal Launched by Jio Payments Bank
UPI Cash Withdrawal Launched by Jio Payments Bank

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Meet 'Pahad Pati': The Woman Who Guarded a Forest Alone for 15 Years!0:54

Meet 'Pahad Pati': The Woman Who Guarded a Forest Alone...

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for transformative philanthropy1:19

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for...

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai0:19

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO