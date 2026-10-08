PM Modi Calls For Global Framework To Combat Cyber Frauds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the India Mobile Congress outlines a transformative vision for India's communications sector, emphasizing a global framework for secure networks, indigenous product development, and innovation to combat cyber threats like deepfakes.

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged a global framework to tackle cross-border cyber frauds and deepfakes at IMC 2026.

He envisioned IMC as a platform for partnerships, research, and innovations emerging from India to serve humanity.

Industry leaders like COAI's S P Kochhar emphasized India's robust digital infrastructure and its potential for global impact.

The next era of digital growth, according to GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati, will be defined by trust, security, and collaboration.

Nokia India's Vibha Mehra highlighted India's telecom growth, including 5G in every district, and the focus on AI-native, quantum-safe networks for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop a global framework for secure network, development of products in India for the world and innovation lays the path for transformation of the country's communications sector, industry players said on Thursday.

Modi, in his inaugural address at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, called for a global framework to tackle cross-border cyber frauds and the growing threat of deepfakes, urging governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions to come together for a mechanism to prevent such frauds before they reach the people.

He said IMC should be remembered for the partnerships that were forged here, for the research projects that commenced here, for the products that reached the world from here, and for the innovations that emerged from India to serve humanity.

PM Modi's Vision For Digital India

"As India Mobile Congress marks a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally-empowered India sets the tone for the next decade of transformation. India's robust digital infrastructure has created a strong foundation for a future driven by connectivity, AI, 6G and emerging technologies," Telecom industry body COAI Director General S P Kochhar said.

He said as technology becomes more pervasive, building awareness around risks such as deepfakes and ensuring trust, safety and responsible innovation will be equally critical.

"The next decade is about taking India's digital journey from scale to global impact, positioning the country as a creator and trusted technology leader for the world," Kochhar said.

Industry Leaders On Digital Trust And Security

Broadband gear maker GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati said that the next era of digital growth will not be defined by scale alone; it will be defined by trust.

"Prime Minister Modi's message at IMC 2026 highlights an important global priority -- as connectivity, AI and digital technologies expand rapidly, security, trust and collaboration must scale with them. Building a safer and more inclusive digital future will require governments, industry and technology leaders to work together to create an ecosystem where innovation can grow without boundaries, while remaining secure and trusted," he said.

India's Telecom Transformation And Future Goals

Nokia India Country Manager Vibha Mehra said that PM Modi's address at India Mobile Congress reflects how far India's telecom industry has come together in a decade and perfectly describes Digital India supported by the democratisation of technology.

"With 5G in every district, over 5.5 lakh base stations and mobile speeds ten times higher than in 2022, India has shown that connectivity at scale can transform governance and everyday life. It also takes India in the direction to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The focus now expands to securing what has been built while continuing to expand it, which calls for networks that are AI-native, quantum-safe, energy-efficient and increasingly made in India," Mehra said.

Empowering Citizens Through Connectivity

Viasat India managing director Gautam Sharma said that as Prime Minister Modi completes 25 years in public office, India's digital progress stands out as one of the most significant achievements of his leadership.

"His address at the India Mobile Congress today reflected a vision where connectivity is about empowering citizens, not just building networks. Digital India has brought technology to people at a scale few countries have achieved, and has made India a reference point for the world. As this journey continues, satellite and terrestrial networks working together will help ensure that every citizen, wherever they are, is part of it," he said.