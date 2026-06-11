Modi calls on states to leverage AI, tackle cyber fraud and prepare for El Nino impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon states to strategically leverage the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence while simultaneously implementing robust safeguards against emerging social challenges like cyber fraud and drug abuse, alongside preparing for the potential impacts of El Nino conditions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged states to balance AI opportunities with safeguards against social challenges like cyber fraud and drug abuse.

States were advised to prepare for potential El Nino conditions by strengthening water conservation measures.

Modi emphasised the importance of cooperative federalism and collective resolve to achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

States should focus on branding, ease of doing business, and attracting investments, particularly from countries with which India has trade agreements.

The Prime Minister called for equipping people with skills for the future economy and focusing on next-generation manufacturing and defence production.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked states to balance the opportunities of artificial intelligence with safeguards against emerging social challenges, such as cyber fraud and drug abuse, while warning of risks posed by El Nino conditions and calling for stronger water conservation measures.

Chairing the 11th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog, Modi also noted that at a time when many major economies are facing uncertainty and economic challenges, India's growth story continues to inspire the world.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the nation's resolve towards self-reliance and highlighted the importance of adopting and implementing global best practices, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Leveraging Trade Agreements and Attracting Investment

Referring to India's recently concluded trade agreements with several countries, Modi asked states to create opportunities for youth and MSMEs and equip stakeholders to effectively leverage benefits from these agreements.

He also advised states to attract investments from partner countries.

Underscoring the importance of cooperative federalism, Modi stated that the centre and states must work together to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat, according to an official statement.

The Prime Minister stressed that the vision of Viksit Bharat should become the collective resolve of every state, district, block and village.

In his remarks, he also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address emerging social challenges, such as drug abuse and cyber fraud, through preventive measures, awareness campaigns and effective governance.

Good Governance and Future Economy Skills

Highlighting the importance of good governance, transparency, and infrastructure for attracting investment, Modi asked states to focus on branding, ease of doing business, and emerging opportunities in sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence.

Modi said the focus should also be on next-generation manufacturing.

He further said that artificial intelligence (AI) should be viewed as an opportunity and called for greater efforts to equip people with the skills required for the future economy.

The day-long meeting was attended by all 28 states and 5 Union Territories. It is the first time that the chief ministers of all 28 states participated in the annual meeting.

Modi termed India's 70 crore youth its asset, and urged states to transform this "demographic dividend into development dividend".

According to the statement, the chief ministers/Lt Governors/Administrators congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 12 years in his office.

They also expressed solidarity with the Centre to withstand the global geopolitical crisis, strengthen India's resilience on energy requirements and sustain its growth trajectory.

The Prime Minister noted that the discussions were constructive and reflected the aspirations, hopes, experiences, best practices, and challenges of states, the statement said.

District-Level Growth and Urbanisation

Briefing the media about the meeting, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said the Prime Minister stressed that India cannot become Viksit Bharat without all states becoming developed.

A Niti Aayog member said that the Prime Minister also called upon states to estimate GDP growth at the district level to ascertain development at the local level.

The Prime Minister urged states to focus on One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives and develop export-oriented strategies around it, said Lahiri.

Modi also identified defence manufacturing as an emerging sector where India is establishing a distinct identity and encouraged states to formulate policies to leverage the opportunities arising from its growth.

Responding to a question, Lahiri said the Prime Minister, chief ministers and the other members of the Governing Council are aware that India needs planned urbanisation.

He said no chief minister asked for any specific assistance to deal with the situation created due to the West Asia crisis.

There was no specific discussion on demands related to West Bengal, where the BJP has formed the government for the first time. Lahiri was an MLA in West Bengal.

To another query, Lahiri categorically stated that no discussions on paper leaks took place.

Viksit Bharat 2047 Roadmap

The theme of the meeting was 'Inclusive Human Development Framework', anchored around four core pillars -- foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all.

In response to a question about the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' document that Niti Aayog is working on, Lahiri mentioned that he believes the Governing Council, including its chairman, Prime Minister Modi, is now fully aware of the principle of backward integration.

He explained that if you want to reach Mumbai on foot a month from now, you need to plan where you will be on the 28th or 29th day of your journey.

"So, Vikshit Bharat roadmap now it's been broken down into medium-term goals and short-term goals, and the Prime Minister has spoken about it, and some of the chief ministers have also spoken about it," he added.

"So, Viksit Bharat is not a distant goal of only 2047; Viksit Bharat means we have to implement a few things, and achieve a few goals by such date," he added.

Lahiri said the Prime Minister and chief ministers also discussed ways to boost employment.

"The Prime Minister said that the skilling is very important," Lahiri quoted Modi as saying.

The Vice Chairman also said that many chief ministers pitched for making energy pricing competitive and reliable.

"The members of the Aayog also pointed out that nuclear energy is now safe," Lahiri said.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked states to balance the opportunities of artificial intelligence with safeguards against emerging social challenges, such as cyber fraud and drug abuse, while warning of risks posed by El Nino conditions and calling for stronger water conservation measures.

Chairing the 11th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog, Modi also noted that at a time when many major economies are facing uncertainty and economic challenges, India's growth story continues to inspire the world.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the nation's resolve towards self-reliance and highlighted the importance of adopting and implementing global best practices, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Referring to India's recently concluded trade agreements with several countries, Modi asked states to create opportunities for youth and MSMEs and equip stakeholders to effectively leverage benefits from these agreements.

He also advised states to attract investments from partner countries.

Underscoring the importance of cooperative federalism, Modi stated that the centre and states must work together to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat, according to an official statement.

The Prime Minister stressed that the vision of Viksit Bharat should become the collective resolve of every state, district, block and village.

In his remarks, he also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address emerging social challenges, such as drug abuse and cyber fraud, through preventive measures, awareness campaigns and effective governance.

Highlighting the importance of good governance, transparency, and infrastructure for attracting investment, Modi asked states to focus on branding, ease of doing business, and emerging opportunities in sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence.

Modi said the focus should also be on next-generation manufacturing.

He further said that artificial intelligence (AI) should be viewed as an opportunity and called for greater efforts to equip people with the skills required for the future economy.

The day-long meeting was attended by all 28 states and 5 Union Territories. It is the first time that the chief ministers of all 28 states participated in the annual meeting.

Modi termed India's 70 crore youth its asset, and urged states to transform this "demographic dividend into development dividend".

According to the statement, the chief ministers/Lt Governors/Administrators congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 12 years in his office.

They also expressed solidarity with the Centre to withstand the global geopolitical crisis, strengthen India's resilience on energy requirements and sustain its growth trajectory.

The Prime Minister noted that the discussions were constructive and reflected the aspirations, hopes, experiences, best practices, and challenges of states, the statement said.

Briefing the media about the meeting, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said the Prime Minister stressed that India cannot become Viksit Bharat without all states becoming developed.

A Niti Aayog member said that the Prime Minister also called upon states to estimate GDP growth at the district level to ascertain development at the local level.

The Prime Minister urged states to focus on One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives and develop export-oriented strategies around it, said Lahiri.

Modi also identified defence manufacturing as an emerging sector where India is establishing a distinct identity and encouraged states to formulate policies to leverage the opportunities arising from its growth.

Responding to a question, Lahiri said the Prime Minister, chief ministers and the other members of the Governing Council are aware that India needs planned urbanisation.

He said no chief minister asked for any specific assistance to deal with the situation created due to the West Asia crisis.

There was no specific discussion on demands related to West Bengal, where the BJP has formed the government for the first time. Lahiri was an MLA in West Bengal.

To another query, Lahiri categorically stated that no discussions on paper leaks took place.

The theme of the meeting was 'Inclusive Human Development Framework', anchored around four core pillars -- foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all.

In response to a question about the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' document that Niti Aayog is working on, Lahiri mentioned that he believes the Governing Council, including its chairman, Prime Minister Modi, is now fully aware of the principle of backward integration. He explained that if you want to reach Mumbai on foot a month from now, you need to plan where you will be on the 28th or 29th day of your journey.

"So, Vikshit Bharat roadmap now it's been broken down into medium-term goals and short-term goals, and the Prime Minister has spoken about it, and some of the chief ministers have also spoken about it," he added.

"So, Viksit Bharat is not a distant goal of only 2047; Viksit Bharat means we have to implement a few things, and achieve a few goals by such date," he added.

Lahiri said the Prime Minister and chief ministers also discussed ways to boost employment.

"The Prime Minister said that the skilling is very important," Lahiri quoted Modi as saying.

The Vice Chairman also said that many chief ministers pitched for making energy pricing competitive and reliable.

"The members of the Aayog also pointed out that nuclear energy is now safe," Lahiri said.