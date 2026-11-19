Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged Indian industry to reciprocate government tax concessions with increased job creation and salary hikes, urging businesses to boost employment and economic activity while also focusing on product quality and global competitiveness.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi questioned industry leaders on the lack of job creation and salary increases despite government tax concessions and income tax relief.

He highlighted the reduction in corporate tax rates from 30% to 22% and income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, expecting these to boost purchasing power and demand.

Modi urged businesses to improve product quality for the domestic market, criticising the 'export quality' mindset and advocating for 'India First' investment decisions.

He called on industry to leverage new trade agreements to tap global markets and invest in understanding consumer preferences across regions.

The Prime Minister invited industry suggestions for further reforms, assuring them of a 'friendly government' willing to consider their requirements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday questioned industry leaders over the lack of commensurate job creation and salary increases despite the government's tax concessions, challenging businesses to translate higher consumer purchasing power into greater employment and economic activity.

Addressing the FICCI annual general meeting, Modi said the government had taken several steps to improve the business environment, including reducing the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, simplifying tax return and refund processes and lowering GST rates on several products.

"I know you won't applaud. I know that very well, because your appetite is so enormous that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough," he told industry leaders.

"I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But have you increased the salaries of your employees?

"Have you increased the number of employees? No! It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' This is how things will continue."

Boosting Purchasing Power and Demand

He also cited the income-tax exemption for annual incomes of up to Rs 12 lakh, saying the relief had boosted people's purchasing power and should translate into greater demand and business expansion.

"How much ever you give, their appetite is never satisfied," Modi said in a pointed remark to industry leaders, adding that businesses needed to do more for their employees rather than expect the government to shoulder the responsibility for growth.

He said a country could progress only by respecting its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers, and not by criticising them.

"No country can progress unless it respects its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers. A country cannot move forward by abusing them morning and evening," he said.

Historical Context and Quality Standards"

Modi recalled a gathering of income tax department in Gujarat way back in 2001-02. He had become Chief Minister of Gujarat then.

"I did not understand much at the time; I had little knowledge and no experience either.

"But I delivered a speech there. This must have been around 2001-02, perhaps 25 years ago.

"All the senior officials of the Income Tax Department were present. I asked them: "When will you stop treating everyone as a thief?

"What kind of approach is this? You, too, work for the country." Are we the only ones who have taken it upon ourselves to serve the nation? You also do your bit, and every citizen does their bit. Everyone deserves respect.'"

The prime minister also cautioned businesses against treating India's large domestic market as an assured source of sales, saying companies must improve product quality and become globally competitive.

"Do not consider the 140 crore Indians an assured market," he said, urging industry to shed the mindset that whatever it produces will automatically find buyers in the domestic market.

He criticised the practice of marketing products as "export quality" to Indian consumers, asking whether people in the country did not deserve the same quality as overseas customers.

"My countrymen deserve quality," he said.

Leveraging Trade Agreements and 'India First'

Modi urged Indian businesses to take advantage of the trade agreements signed by India with several countries, saying these had opened doors to major global markets.

He described the agreements as a historic opportunity for Indian industry and asked businesses whether they had prepared plans to tap the new markets.

"Over the past few years, India has entered into trade agreements with several countries around the world.

"Have you, the members of FICCI, ever sat down to reflect on this?

"When free trade agreements are signed with major global economies, it means that doors have been opened for you.

"Have you devised any plans to seize these opportunities, or will I have to come to you to address this as well?," Modi quipped.

He called on companies to invest in understanding the preferences and requirements of consumers across different regions, develop products suited to local markets, meet international standards and build distribution networks overseas.

"Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone. It should give us the confidence to compete in global markets," he said.

Modi said the government was willing to consider suggestions from industry on further reforms and asked business leaders to communicate their requirements without hesitation.

"This is not the government of the past. This is a friendly government. It knows how to honour friendship," he said, inviting industry representatives to write to him about the changes they wanted.

Modi urged industry to make 'India First' the foundation of its long-term investment decisions over the next 20 years, saying this would strengthen national self-reliance while opening new opportunities for businesses.

He also called for greater domestic manufacturing of pharmaceutical ingredients, specialised steel and aluminium products, agricultural and processed foods, engineering tools and machinery to reduce import dependence and strengthen India's export competitiveness.