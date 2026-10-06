Modi Calls For Democratisation Of Technology For Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi champions the democratisation of technology, advocating for affordable and accessible digital services for the Global South, while also addressing critical issues like cyber fraud, deepfakes, and the transformative power of Digital Public Infrastructure.

Key Points Prime Minister Modi advocates for the democratisation of technology to ensure inclusive and sustainable development, making digital services affordable and accessible for all, particularly the Global South.

Modi highlighted Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a transformative force for developing nations, serving as a springboard for growth in the Global South.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for technology-driven solutions to combat digital and cyber fraud, alongside global standards for emerging technologies.

Modi urged for mechanisms to identify the origin of AI-generated and deepfake content to strengthen trust in the digital future.

GSMA board members acknowledged India's leadership in digital connectivity, 4G/5G expansion, and its investment-friendly policy framework.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed that democratisation of technology is essential to ensure that no section of the society is left behind and that technology and digital services should be made affordable and accessible, particularly for the Global South. Interacting with the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) board members here, Modi also emphasised that technology must become a tool for inclusive and sustainable development.

The prime minister stressed that democratisation of technology is essential to ensure that no section of the society is left behind, according to a statement issued by the PMO.

Modi underlined the need to make technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly for the Global South, and highlighted the importance of taking technology to the last mile to prevent a widening digital divide.

Ensuring Digital Access For All

"In my interaction with the GSMA Board, stressed the following: Technology for the last mile. Affordable access for the Global South. DPI as a force multiplier. Technology-led solutions to cyber fraud. Global standards for emerging tech. Clear identification of AI-generated and deepfake content. Our digital future must expand opportunity while strengthening trust," he said in a post on X.

The interaction took place ahead of the India Mobile Congress. The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, representing mobile operators and organisations across the ecosystem and adjacent industries.

The prime minister highlighted the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a transformative force, particularly for developing countries.

He noted that discussions on DPI with several world leaders have demonstrated its growing global relevance and added that such platforms can serve as a springboard for countries of the Global South.

Tackling Digital Threats And Setting Standards

Addressing the growing challenge of digital and cyber fraud, Modi said the problem requires technology-driven solutions. He suggested sustained awareness messages for users to warn people about potential fraud calls.

Modi also highlighted the need for global standards and common rules for emerging technologies.

On the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content, he suggested exploring mechanisms to allow users to immediately identify its origin.

India's Growing Digital Leadership

The GSMA board members highlighted India's emergence as a global leader in digital and mobile connectivity.

They noted the rapid expansion of 4G and 5G, the scale of digital public infrastructure and the growth of the telecom and mobile manufacturing ecosystem.

They appreciated India's investment-friendly policy framework and emphasised the role of secure, resilient and trusted digital infrastructure in supporting continued digital growth, the statement said.

The board members also highlighted growing opportunities for international cooperation with India in areas including 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, digital inclusion and satellite connectivity.