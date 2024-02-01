News
Rediff.com  » Business » Plans on anvil to increase milk, dairy production

Plans on anvil to increase milk, dairy production

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 12:04 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced plans to increase milk and dairy production in the country.

Milk

Photograph: Samrang Pring/Reuters

India is the largest milk producer in the world but there is low productivity, the finance minister said.

 

India's milk production rose 4 per cent to 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23.

She also said a strategy will be developed for Atma Nirbharta for oilseeds production.

Efforts of the value addition in agriculture sector and increasing farmers' income will be stepped up, the minister said.

Union Budget 2024-25: Complete Coverage

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
