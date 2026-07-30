How PhonePe's PulsePro Will Transform Business Decision-Making

Discover how PhonePe's new PulsePro platform is set to revolutionise business intelligence in India, offering granular, real-time consumer spending data and market insights for strategic growth and expansion.

Key Points PhonePe PulsePro is an enterprise intelligence platform leveraging aggregated and anonymised transaction data.

It provides businesses with near real-time market insights at district and postal code levels across India.

The platform helps companies track consumer spending patterns, identify growth opportunities, and inform expansion strategies.

Built on PhonePe's extensive network of over 700 million registered users and 50 million merchants, covering 99% of India's postal codes.

Offers insights into category performance and consumer trends across more than 200 store categories and 100 market signals.

Digital payments firm PhonePe on Thursday launched PulsePro, an enterprise intelligence platform that provides businesses with aggregated and anonymised transaction data to help them track consumer spending patterns, identify growth opportunities and make expansion decisions.

The platform uses transaction trends from PhonePe's payments network to provide near real-time market insights at district and postal code levels, the company said in a statement. PhonePe said PulsePro is built on its network of more than 700 million registered users and over 50 million registered merchants, with coverage across 99 per cent of India's postal codes.

Empowering Strategic Business Decisions

The company said the platform is aimed at businesses seeking more granular and timely market intelligence than traditional survey-based research, offering insights to support expansion planning, distribution strategy, site selection and category growth. PulsePro builds on PhonePe Pulse, the company's free public data platform launched in 2021. While Pulse will remain freely accessible, PulsePro is designed as an enterprise offering with additional data intelligence capabilities.

Leveraging Extensive Network Data

"Businesses today don't just need more data, they need better intelligence. Since launching PhonePe Pulse in 2021, we have seen a growing demand from organisations looking for deeper market insights to guide expansion and strategic decision-making. PhonePe PulsePro is our response to that need. By leveraging one of India's richest and most comprehensive sources of market intelligence, we are enabling organisations to make smarter decisions while upholding the highest standards of privacy and responsible data use," Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy at PhonePe, said.

PhonePe said the platform offers insights into category performance and consumer spending trends across more than 200 store categories and over 100 market signals, while also providing tools for retail network planning and hyperlocal analysis, including indicators such as quick commerce penetration.