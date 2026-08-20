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How PhonePe's Data Platform Will Enhance National Planning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk August 20, 2026 15:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Fintech giant PhonePe has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to integrate its advanced data intelligence platform, PulsePro, into the PM GatiShakti framework, promising enhanced data-driven national planning and development.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • PhonePe's PulsePro platform integrates with PM GatiShakti for data-driven planning.
  • The collaboration uses anonymised transaction data to generate market signals for informed decisions.
  • PulsePro provides granular, hyperlocal insights crucial for national infrastructure and economic analysis.
  • The integration supports holistic urban and rural development initiatives across India.
  • MeitY Secretary S Krishnan emphasises the role of data intelligence in informed planning and decision-making.

Fintech firm PhonePe announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to integrate its enterprise data intelligence platform, PulsePro, into the PM GatiShakti framework.

Enhancing National Planning With Data Intelligence

The platform transforms aggregated and anonymised transaction data into market signals, allowing organisations to access real-world activity trends across various geographies and categories for smarter, data-based decision-making.

 

The collaboration is aimed at supporting national infrastructure planning, economic analysis, and holistic urban and rural development through granular, hyperlocal insights, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, PhonePe PulsePro metrics will be integrated into the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan portal, which is managed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

"Data-driven intelligence can play an important role in enabling more informed planning and decision-making. The granular and hyperlocal insights available through PhonePe PulsePro can complement existing datasets and provide additional visibility into emerging trends across markets and geographies," MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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