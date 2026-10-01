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NPS Tatkal To Drive Pension System Growth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk October 01, 2026 15:54 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is set to revolutionise retirement savings in India by targeting 2-3 crore new National Pension System (NPS) subscribers within two years, leveraging the innovative 'NPS Tatkal' scheme for seamless UPI-based enrolment.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • PFRDA aims to onboard 2-3 crore new National Pension System (NPS) subscribers within the next two years.
  • The 'NPS Tatkal' scheme facilitates direct NPS account opening and contributions through UPI applications like BHIM UPI.
  • Major banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank have already joined the NPS Tatkal initiative.
  • This new scheme is expected to significantly expand pension coverage, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and among the informal sector.
  • The NPS, a defined-contribution scheme introduced in 2004, allows individuals to invest in market-linked instruments for retirement benefits.

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairperson S Ramann on Thursday said it aims to add about 2-3 crore new subscribers to the National Pension System in the next two years.

Through the 'NPS Tatkal' scheme, PFRDA will onboard new NPS subscribers through UPI, beginning with NPCI's BHIM UPI application. So far, five banks have joined the plan  State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank.

 

Boosting Pension Coverage Through NPS Tatkal

"We are actually looking at about 2-3 crore subscribers coming in the next two years. NPS Tatkal will give us the ability to spread the reach of NPS," Ramann said on the sidelines of NPS Diwas.

Under the NPS Tatkal, an NPS account can be opened through the UPI app by using a KYC-verified bank account and contributions can be made through UPI.

The scheme will also help in expansion of the pension coverage across tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Ramann said he expects more people from the informal sector to join using the NPS Tatkal.

So far, customers could not directly enrol in the NPS or open a new NPS account through the BHIM or bank UPI application, but one could make subsequent contributions through it. To formally join the NPS, subscribers had to first register online or offline to obtain a Permanent Retirement Account Number.

The government introduced the defined-contribution National Pension System on January 1, 2004, replacing the old pension scheme. Under the NPS, individuals make contributions during their working years, with their retirement corpus invested in market-linked instruments. The accumulated corpus is used to provide retirement benefits.

The NPS is mandatory for central government employees, while private sector individuals may join voluntarily.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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