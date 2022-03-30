News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Petrol, diesel prices, once again, hiked by 80 paise

Petrol, diesel prices, once again, hiked by 80 paise

Source: PTI
March 30, 2022 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

Petrol

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against Rs 100.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

 

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 5.60  per litre each.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: Dominic, Delhi
 
Print this article
Will 5G turn the tables for India's telecom cos?
Will 5G turn the tables for India's telecom cos?
Airbus leans on ties with Tatas; pitches A350 to A-I
Airbus leans on ties with Tatas; pitches A350 to A-I
How India Can SHOCK-PROOF Economy
How India Can SHOCK-PROOF Economy
IPL: Williamson fined for SRH's slow over-rate
IPL: Williamson fined for SRH's slow over-rate
How To Handle Aggression At Work
How To Handle Aggression At Work
'We'll see': Biden suspicious of Russia pullback
'We'll see': Biden suspicious of Russia pullback
Petrol, diesel prices, once again, hiked by 80 paise
Petrol, diesel prices, once again, hiked by 80 paise

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Stock Markets Unconcerned About Inflation

Stock Markets Unconcerned About Inflation

Why Are FPIs Bailing Out From India?

Why Are FPIs Bailing Out From India?

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances