PCBL Subsidiary Launches New Unit For Advanced Battery Materials

PCBL Chemical Ltd's subsidiary, Nanovace Technologies, has launched Nanovace Advanced Materials Ltd to spearhead innovation in advanced battery materials and next-generation energy storage, targeting critical sectors like electric vehicles and consumer electronics.

Key Points PCBL Chemical Ltd's subsidiary, Nanovace Technologies Ltd, incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary on Saturday.

The new entity, Nanovace Advanced Materials Ltd, will focus on advanced battery materials and next-generation energy storage technologies.

Applications for these technologies span electric vehicles, consumer electronics, defence, aviation, and aerospace.

Nanovace Technologies was initially established to develop silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

PCBL Chemical's 2024-25 integrated report highlighted a joint venture with Kinaltek Pty Ltd for nano-silicon-based battery products.

PCBL Chemical Ltd's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies Ltd on Saturday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to focus on advanced battery materials and next-generation energy storage technologies.

Driving Innovation In Energy Storage

The new entity -- Nanovace Advanced Materials Ltd -- will focus on applications across electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, consumer electronics, defence, aviation and aerospace, power tools, and energy storage systems, among other industrial and technological sectors, according to a regulatory filing.

Nanovace Technologies was established to develop silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

PCBL Chemical's 2024-25 fiscal year's integrated report said the company had entered into a joint venture with Australian technology firm Kinaltek Pty Ltd for developing nano-silicon-based products for battery applications.

The technology is aimed at improving battery performance, particularly for electric vehicles.