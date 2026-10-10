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PCBL Subsidiary Launches New Unit For Advanced Battery Materials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk October 10, 2026 20:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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PCBL Chemical Ltd's subsidiary, Nanovace Technologies, has launched Nanovace Advanced Materials Ltd to spearhead innovation in advanced battery materials and next-generation energy storage, targeting critical sectors like electric vehicles and consumer electronics.

Key Points

  • PCBL Chemical Ltd's subsidiary, Nanovace Technologies Ltd, incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary on Saturday.
  • The new entity, Nanovace Advanced Materials Ltd, will focus on advanced battery materials and next-generation energy storage technologies.
  • Applications for these technologies span electric vehicles, consumer electronics, defence, aviation, and aerospace.
  • Nanovace Technologies was initially established to develop silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
  • PCBL Chemical's 2024-25 integrated report highlighted a joint venture with Kinaltek Pty Ltd for nano-silicon-based battery products.

PCBL Chemical Ltd's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies Ltd on Saturday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to focus on advanced battery materials and next-generation energy storage technologies.

Driving Innovation In Energy Storage

The new entity -- Nanovace Advanced Materials Ltd -- will focus on applications across electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, consumer electronics, defence, aviation and aerospace, power tools, and energy storage systems, among other industrial and technological sectors, according to a regulatory filing.

 

Nanovace Technologies was established to develop silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

PCBL Chemical's 2024-25 fiscal year's integrated report said the company had entered into a joint venture with Australian technology firm Kinaltek Pty Ltd for developing nano-silicon-based products for battery applications.

The technology is aimed at improving battery performance, particularly for electric vehicles.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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advanced battery materialsnext-generation energy storageelectric vehiclesnanovace technologiespcbl chemical

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