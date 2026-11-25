PayU, the fintech arm of Prosus Group, has successfully narrowed its operating loss to USD 5 million in the first half of the current fiscal year, showcasing improved profitability driven by strategic merchant account cancellations and robust growth in UPI transactions.

Key Points PayU's consolidated operating loss narrowed to USD 5 million in the first half of the current fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, down from USD 15 million a year ago.

Revenue grew 6 per cent in local currency to USD 384 million, driven by a 6 per cent growth in TPV (total payment volume) and 20 per cent growth in credit AUM (assets under management).

UPI's share of TPV increased significantly to 42 per cent during the reported period, up from 32 per cent in the first half of 2026.

Strategic cancellation of negative-margin merchant accounts, despite impacting revenue, positively benefited PayU's profitability.

The proposed introduction of a UPI merchant discount rate by the Indian Government is expected to open monetisation opportunities and benefit PayU's revenue and profitability going forward.

Dutch investment firm Prosus Group's fintech firm PayU has reported a narrowing of consolidated operating loss to USD 5 million in the first half of the current fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, mainly on account of growth in transaction value.

PayU's Financial Performance Highlights

PayU had posted a consolidated operating loss of USD 15 million in the same period a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

The revenue of PayU, which operates only in India, grew by 6 per cent in local currency terms but declined by 3.2 per cent in reported currency terms to USD 384 million in the first half of the current fiscal year from USD 397 million a year ago.

"Revenue grew 6 per cent in local currency, excluding mergers and acquisitions to USD 384 million, driven by 6 per cent growth in TPV (total payment volume) and 20 per cent growth in credit AUM (assets under management). Excluding strategically cancelled merchant accounts, PayU revenue grew 13 per cent, with 20 per cent growth in TPV in local currency," Prosus said in its financial report.

Prosus said ecosystem TPV processed by PayU is up by more than 80 per cent year-on-year.

Impact Of UPI And Strategic Decisions

"UPI's share of TPV increased to 42 per cent (during the reported period) from 32 per cent in the first half of 2026. The proposed introduction of a UPI merchant discount rate by the Indian Government opens monetisation and should benefit PayU revenue and profitability going forward," Prosus said.

The Dutch investment firm said PayU's largest business, payments, generated USD 265 million of revenue, declining 12 per cent, due to the Diwali festive season shifting from the second quarter to the third quarter and a strategic cancellation of negative-margin merchant accounts.

"While the cancellation adversely impacted revenue growth, it benefited profitability," the investment firm said.

Expanding Ecosystem Partnerships

Prosus said PayU continues to expand its ecosystem partnerships.

"Its collaboration with Swiggy spans core processing and SMB (small and medium business) lending, while Meesho remains a partner for consumer lending. A large-ticket checkout finance partnership with ixigo is progressing, alongside other opportunities being developed across the ecosystem," the firm said.