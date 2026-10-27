Paytm's Core Business Already Profitable, UPI MDR An Added Boost

Paytm's robust existing business model is already driving profitability, with global brokerages confirming that the proposed UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) framework will serve as an incremental revenue boost rather than the foundation of its financial success.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Paytm's existing business model is already generating profits, with UPI MDR seen as an incremental revenue opportunity.

Global brokerages like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Bernstein confirm Paytm's profitability is driven by its merchant franchise and cost control.

Bernstein forecasts approximately Rs 1,288 crore in FY27 EBITDA, explicitly excluding UPI-MDR from its projections.

Paytm's reported September-quarter results show revenue increased 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,648 crore and EBITDA rose to Rs 270 crore.

Financial services revenue increased 49 per cent year-on-year, demonstrating a growing contribution to profitability.

Paytm's existing business model is already generating profits, with the proposed UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) framework expected to provide incremental revenue and earnings upside rather than serve as the foundation of its profitability, according to the company's Q2 FY27 earnings commentary and assessments by global brokerages.

In its earnings commentary, Paytm positioned the potential introduction of UPI-MDR as an additional opportunity for its payments business, while expressing confidence in continued profitability improvements driven by existing operations.

Brokerage Insights On Paytm's Performance

JP Morgan, in its report titled "First Take: All-round beat", highlighted that Paytm's focus on its merchant franchise and sharp cost control had helped the company achieve EBIT breakeven, proving the resilience of its merchant-led model.

Goldman Sachs separately noted that Paytm expects EBITDA to continue improving even excluding any UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) upside, despite higher upfront costs associated with its lending distribution business.

Bernstein's financial estimates provide further support to this distinction. The brokerage forecasts approximately Rs 1,288 crore in FY27 EBITDA while explicitly excluding UPI-MDR from its projections.

Paytm's Strong Q2 FY27 Results

Paytm's reported September-quarter results also demonstrate the profitability of its existing operations. Revenue increased 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,648 crore, while EBITDA rose to Rs 270 crore, with margins expanding to over 10 per cent.

Bernstein highlighted improving payments monetisation, with net payment revenue rising 7 per cent sequentially despite unchanged payment GMV. Financial services revenue increased 49 per cent year-on-year, demonstrating the growing contribution of another established business vertical.

The brokerage commentary reinforces the distinction between Paytm's existing earnings performance and potential incremental benefits from UPI-MDR. While the proposed framework could strengthen future payments economics, Paytm's merchant-led platform, financial services distribution and operating efficiencies are already contributing to its profitability.