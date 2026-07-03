One 97 Communications Subsidiary Gets European Payment Institution Licence

Discover how Paytm's step-down subsidiary, Paytm Europe Payments, has secured a vital payment institution licence from Luxembourg's financial regulator, paving the way for expanded payment services across Europe.

IMAGE: Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Paytm Europe Payments has secured a payment institution licence from Luxembourg's financial regulator, CSSF.

The licence, effective July 2, 2026, allows for execution of payment transactions, credit transfers, and acquiring payment transactions.

Paytm Europe Payments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited, an Indian subsidiary of One 97 Communications.

This regulatory approval follows a 9 million euro investment by PCTL to support Paytm Europe's funding requirements.

The licence is crucial for Paytm's strategic expansion and operational capabilities in the European market.

Fintech firm One 97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday said its step-down subsidiary Paytm Europe Payments has secured a payment institution licence from the Luxembourg financial regulator, effective July 2, 2026.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, granted the licence to Paytm Europe Payments SA and registered it on the official list of payment institutions.

Details Of The New Licence

"The licence has been granted in relation to the provision of services, namely (a) execution of payment transactions, including transfers of funds on a payment account with the user's payment service provider or with another payment service provider: - execution of credit transfers, including standing orders; (b) execution of payment transactions where the funds are covered by a credit line for a payment service user: execution of credit transfers, including standing orders; and (c) acquiring of payment transactions," Paytm said.

Paytm Europe Payments, incorporated in Luxembourg in January 2026, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCTL), which in turn is a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of One 97 Communications.

The regulatory approval follows Paytm's announcement in May that PCTL would invest an additional 9 million euros in the European entity to support the funding requirements for its business.

The transaction was aimed at increasing the paid-up capital of Paytm Europe to support the funding requirements for its business.

PCTL holds 100 per cent of the euro 1 million paid-up share capital of Paytm Europe.