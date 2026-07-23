How Paytm's AI And App Simplification Are Fueling UPI Growth And Attracting Gen Z

Paytm's strategic investments in app simplification and advanced AI features are driving remarkable growth in its UPI payments, attracting a new generation of users and leading to a highly profitable quarter.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Paytm's UPI payments business grew 45% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, significantly outperforming the broader industry's growth rate.

The company's strategic focus on app simplification and AI-led features is successfully attracting and engaging a growing number of Gen Z customers.

Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) increased by 60 lakh to 8 crore, demonstrating strong user acquisition and enhanced engagement.

Paytm achieved a profitable quarter with a 28% YoY increase in operating revenue and a 182% rise in EBITDA, driven by its payments and financial services segments.

The company is leveraging its own India-focused AI language model to reduce computing costs and improve operational efficiency and response times.

Mobile payments pioneer Paytm said its efforts to simplify its payments app and invest in artificial intelligence (AI)-led features are helping attract more Gen Z customers, as the company's UPI payments business continued to grow more than double the broader industry for the second consecutive quarter in a row.

The company reported a 45 per cent year-on-year increase in Consumer UPI Gross Transaction Value (GTV) to Rs 5.9 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, about 2.2 times the industry's growth rate, while Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) rose by 60 lakh to 8 crore.

Driving UPI Growth And Gen Z Adoption

Speaking during the company's Q1 FY27 post-results analyst call, Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company's focus on improving the app experience, rather than relying on individual financial products, is driving stronger consumer engagement and attracting younger customers.

"The ease and features we've brought out on the Paytm app are driving our growth. We're also seeing new Gen Z customers coming in, and Paytm has increasingly become the preferred choice for Gen Z," Sharma said.

The comments come as Paytm continues to report gains in its consumer payments business, which the company identified as one of its four key growth engines in the quarter. According to the earnings release, product innovation and AI-led customer acquisition have helped the company gain consumer payments market share for five consecutive quarters while growing more than twice as fast as the overall UPI industry.

Management said the acceleration has been driven by higher engagement among existing customers as well as new user additions, supported by continuous improvements to the app experience.

Enhancing User Experience With Innovative Features

Paytm has focused on offering a clean UI, simple navigation and quick access to everyday payments. Over the past year, Paytm has rolled out several features including Monthly AI Spend Summary, Hide Payments, Total Balance check across multiple bank accounts, Pocket Money, Biometric Authentication, and Send and Receive Money payment widgets as well as Payment Reminders, driving strong differentiation over rivals. Paytm Pocket Money has also been introduced for teens.

Sharma said the company remains focused on increasing retention rather than driving growth through a single lending or financial services product.

"We focus on retention in the consumer business... making (sure) the customer who is with us feels delighted and becomes a more active user of Paytm," he said.

Strong Financial Performance And Profitability

The company's consumer payments momentum contributed to another profitable quarter. Paytm reported an operating revenue of Rs 2,448 crore for Q1 FY27, up 28 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA rose 182 per cent to a record Rs 203 crore. Profit after tax increased 79 per cent to Rs 220 crore, supported by growth across payments and financial services.

The company also said AI-led operating leverage is helping revenue grow significantly faster than indirect expenses, supporting further margin expansion.

Leveraging India-Focused AI For Efficiency

During the analyst call, Sharma added that Paytm has also built and optimised its own India-focused language model to reduce computing costs and improve response times.

"We took a large language model, optimised it for languages, and placed it on our own machines. Effectively, you're talking about low latency and low cost of tokens, run and operated by us. We removed the cost of the call centre, replaced third-party costs with our own AI, and optimised it," he said.