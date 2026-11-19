Paytm's Singapore subsidiary is set to invest up to Rs 200 crore in Funding Societies, including a significant stake in CardUp, to strategically expand its digital payments and financial services technology in the growing Singapore market.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Paytm Singapore will invest up to Rs 200 crore in subsidiaries of Singapore-based Funding Societies, as announced on Thursday.

An initial investment of about Rs 162 crore secures a 19.1 per cent stake in CardUp Pte Ltd, a payments subsidiary, with the transaction expected to complete by May 20, 2027.

Paytm will provide payments and lending technology to CardUp, expanding its technology-led payments and financial services stack in Singapore.

This partnership aligns with Paytm's strategy to expand internationally through a "partner operated" model, monetising via licensing fees and revenue sharing.

One 97 Communications also completed an additional Rs 500 crore investment in its wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Cloud Technologies Ltd, which in turn invested Rs 500 crore in Paytm Singapore.

Paytm parent One 97 Communications on Thursday said its Singapore arm will invest up to Rs 200 crore in subsidiaries of Singapore-based Funding Societies, including about Rs 162 crore for a 19.1 per cent stake in its payments subsidiary CardUp.

The board of Paytm Singapore Pte Ltd, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, approved a partnership with Funding Asia Group Pte Ltd (Funding Societies) at a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The initial investment of about Rs 162 crore, or up to SGD 21.8 million, will be made in cash for the issuance of shares in CardUp Pte Ltd, a payments subsidiary of Funding Societies. The remaining investment of about Rs 38 crore may be made in one of Funding Societies' affiliates, it said.

Paytm expects the CardUp transaction to be completed by May 20, 2027.

Expanding Digital Payments Footprint

One 97 Communications will also enter into a business and technology partnership with CardUp, under which it will provide payments and lending technology to the Singapore firm to expand Paytm's technology-led payments and financial services stack in Singapore.

The company will receive technology fees and a revenue share under the agreement, which will be initially valid for five years with a right of renewal on mutually acceptable terms, the filing said.

Strategic International Growth

The move is in line with the company's previously disclosed roadmap to expand its presence in select international markets through a "partner operated" model, under which it provides its acceptance platform and devices while the local partner leads sales, distribution and on-ground operations to serve merchants, the company said.

It said it will monetise its contributions through licensing fees, revenue sharing and other arrangements while deploying limited capital.

CardUp, incorporated in Singapore in 2015, is in the digital payments business. Its turnover rose to Rs 299.20 crore in calendar year 2025 from Rs 194.38 crore in 2024 and Rs 104.16 crore in 2023.

Funding Societies, a small and medium enterprises (SME) digital financing platform, acquired CardUp for an undisclosed amount in 2024.

In a separate disclosure in the same filing, One 97 Communications said it has completed an additional investment of Rs 500 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Cloud Technologies Ltd, which in turn invested Rs 500 crore in Paytm Singapore.