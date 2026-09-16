Home » Business » New UPI Merchant Fee Sparks Volatility In Fintech Shares

India's digital payment landscape is set for a significant change as the government implements a new 0.4% fee on UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000, impacting fintech stocks and the future of online payments.

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Key Points Government introduces 0.4% fee on UPI merchant transfers exceeding Rs 2,000 from October 15.

The new charge, a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), applies to person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

Customer-to-customer UPI payments and small merchant transactions remain free of charge.

Fintech stocks like Paytm initially rallied on the news, anticipating increased revenue from merchant businesses.

The move marks a significant shift for India's UPI system, previously entirely free for six years.

Shares of fintech firms such as Paytm rallied in Wednesday morning trade after the government introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15.

The stock of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, jumped 7.24 per cent during intraday deals to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,856.50 on the BSE. Shares of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd climbed 5.96 per cent and Pine Labs edged higher by 2.68 per cent.

Shares of Pine Labs, however, pared all early gains and were trading 7 per cent lower. One Mobikwik Systems also lost the winning momentum and quoted 2 per cent lower.

Understanding The New UPI Charges

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15 while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding, "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments."

Also, individuals will continue to have "unlimited free usage, with no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free UPI transactions", it said.

Impact On Digital Payment Ecosystem

The carefully calibrated move signalled the end of an era for the world's largest real-time payments system even as the government tried to avoid alarming the hundreds of millions of daily users.

From October 15, a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be levied on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000 through UPI, capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above.

"This will generate additional revenue from the merchant business for many of the payment transactions that were free earlier," Paytm said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday night. As per the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) circular, no charge is levied on customers for UPI payments, which shall continue to remain free of charge for them, it added.