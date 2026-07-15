Indian Investors Boost Paytm Stake To Over 51%

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications Ltd, has significantly increased its domestic ownership to 51.6% in Q1 FY27, reinforcing its Indian-Owned and Controlled Company status and reflecting strong investor confidence in its profitable growth and improved financial performance.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Paytm's domestic ownership reached 51.6% in Q1 FY27, confirming its status as an Indian-Owned and Controlled Company.

Domestic institutional ownership, particularly from mutual funds and insurance companies, saw a significant increase.

Mutual funds raised their collective holdings to 17.9%, with 43 funds now investing in Paytm.

Paytm achieved its first full-year profit in FY26, reporting Rs 552 crore PAT and 22% revenue growth.

Global brokerages like Goldman Sachs maintain a positive outlook, citing improved fundamentals and market share gains.

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent entity that operates the brand Paytm, remained majority Indian-owned and witnessed a further increase in domestic ownership during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with domestic investors increasing their shareholding to approximately 51.6 per cent, according to its latest shareholding pattern filed with the Indian bourses. This sustained increase from 50.3 per cent domestic shareholding in the previous quarter underscores Paytm's position as an Indian-Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC), a milestone it first achieved in March 2026, and signals deepening conviction among long-term Indian institutional and non-institutional investors.

Rising Domestic Institutional Investment

Domestic institutional ownership also rose to an all-time high of 24.9 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 23.1 per cent in Q4 FY26. The increase was led by mutual fund houses, which collectively raised their holdings to 17.9 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 16.6 per cent in the previous quarter. The number of mutual funds investing in Paytm also rose to 43 in Q1 FY27 from 41 previously. Funds managed by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund were among the top domestic mutual funds that raised their shareholding during the quarter. Domestic insurance companies also continued to increase their participation, taking their combined stake to 5.3 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the previous quarter, led by SBI Life Insurance.

Strong Financial Performance and Brokerage Confidence

The continued increase in domestic ownership comes on the back of the company materially strengthening its operating performance. In FY26, Paytm reported its first full-year profit, with profit after tax of Rs 552 crore, while revenue from operations grew 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,437 crore. The company also reported EBITDA of Rs 502 crore, an improvement of Rs 2,008 crore year-on-year, reflecting continued improvement in operating performance. Global brokerages have taken note of the improving fundamentals. Last month, Goldman Sachs maintained a positive outlook on Paytm, raising its revenue estimates by 2 per cent and EBITDA estimates by up to 6 per cent, citing continued market share gains in payments and strong growth in financial services for the fintech pioneer. The brokerage noted that Paytm's valuation multiple has room to re-rate if the company sustains revenue growth of over 20 per cent. The latest shareholding pattern reflects sustained confidence from long-term domestic institutional investors, particularly mutual funds and insurance companies, as Paytm continues to strengthen its business fundamentals and deliver profitable growth.