Discover how public shareholders in One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, have achieved approximately 1.7 times returns on their investment over the past five years, driven by significant growth in public and institutional ownership and consistent profitability.

IMAGE: Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Public shareholders in Paytm have earned approximately 1.7 times their investment over the past five years.

Paytm's shares climbed to a new high, reflecting significant expansion in public ownership and institutional participation since its stock market debut.

Domestic institutional ownership has risen substantially from 1.3 per cent in September 2022 to 29.5 per cent in September 2026.

Paytm has reported six consecutive quarters of profitability, with revenue up 28 per cent year-on-year and EBITDA up 90 per cent for the second quarter of FY27.

Investors who subscribed to Paytm's IPO in November 2021 are still trading at approximately 0.9 times their initial investment, unlike public-market investors who entered at lower prices.

Public shareholders in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, have earned returns of approximately 1.7 times their investment over the past five years, as the fintech company's shares climbed to a new high, reflecting a significant expansion in public ownership and institutional participation since its stock market debut.

An analysis of the company's shareholder base shows that public investors have collectively acquired around 41.5 crore shares at a weighted average price of Rs 1,092 apiece. Based on the National Stock Exchange's closing price of Rs 1,903 on November 17, 2026, this translates into an annualised return of approximately 17 per cent.

The stock closed at Rs 1,888.30 on Wednesday.

Understanding Paytm Shareholder Returns

The calculation includes both investors who subscribed to Paytm's initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021 and those who subsequently purchased shares from pre-IPO shareholders in the secondary market.

However, investors who received shares in the IPO at Rs 2,150 apiece are still trading at approximately 0.9 times their initial investment, underscoring the difference between returns for the original IPO allotment cohort and those for public-market investors who entered at lower prices.

The analysis, based on NSE and BSE block deals, bulk deals and disclosed open-market transactions, also shows that pre-IPO shareholders have sold approximately 34.6 crore shares since listing at a weighted average price of Rs 832 apiece.

At the November 17 closing price, these shares are valued at around 2.3 times their average selling price, translating into an annualised return of approximately 40.4% for investors who acquired them at the reported average price.

Shifting Shareholder Landscape and Financial Growth

Paytm's shareholder composition has undergone a significant shift since its market debut, with the company's free float increasing from around 15 per cent at listing in 2021 to approximately 68 per cent.

Domestic institutional ownership has also risen substantially, increasing from 1.3 per cent in September 2022 to 29.5 per cent in September 2026.

Mutual funds now hold around 21.2 per cent of the company's equity, while insurance companies account for another 6.2 per cent, indicating a larger institutional presence in its shareholder base.

The increase in institutional participation comes as Paytm has worked through regulatory and business challenges while focusing on its core payments operations, merchant ecosystem and financial services distribution.

Under founder and Chief Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the company has continued to invest in technology, expand its merchant network and strengthen its financial services offerings, alongside efforts to improve operational efficiency and build a more sustainable business model.

Paytm's operating performance has also improved, with the company reporting six consecutive quarters of profitability.

For the second quarter of FY27, the company reported revenue of Rs 2,648 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 90 per cent to Rs 270 crore. Its EBITDA margin reached 10 per cent for the first time, while profit after tax stood at Rs 225 crore.

The improvement in financial performance reflects higher operating leverage and the company's continued focus on profitable growth, as it seeks to strengthen its position in India's digital payments and financial services market.

The expansion in domestic institutional ownership and the rise in public shareholding mark a significant change in Paytm's investor profile since its listing.