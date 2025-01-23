HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Patanjali Foods to recall specified batch of red chilli powder

January 23, 2025 22:37 IST

Patanjali Foods Ltd on Thursday said food regulator FSSAI has directed the company to recall a specified batch of packed red chilli powder due to non-conformity with food safety norms.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order in this regard on January 13, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The food safety regulator "has directed Patanjali Foods to initiate recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. Red Chilli Powder (packed) of Batch No. – AJD2400012 due to non-conformance of Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011", it said.

 

Incorporated in 1986, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved group firm, Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) is one of India's top FMCG players.

The company is present in edible oils, food and FMCG and wind power generation sectors. It sells products under various brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.

Patanjali Foods posted 21 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 308.97 crore for September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 254.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 8,198.52 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 7,845.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
