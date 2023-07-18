News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Outward remittances surge to $2.9 billion in May

Outward remittances surge to $2.9 billion in May

By Abhijit Lele
July 18, 2023 16:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) rose in May 2023 to $2.88 billion as compared to $2.33 billion in April, mainly due to an uptick in travel spend.

US dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

People in India spent close to $1.5 billion on international travel in May, against $1.10 billion in April.

The remittance under travel head was also substantially higher from about $1 billion in May 2022, according to data released by the RBI in its monthly bulletin for July.

 

The outward remittances under LRS rose strongly by 41.58 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, in May, from $2.03 billion in May 2022. Resident Indians remitted $27.14 billion in FY23 under LRS.

After international travel, people spent most on maintenance of close relatives ($490 million) followed by gifts ($390 million), and studies abroad ($247 million) in May.

The LRS scheme, which was introduced in 2004, permits all individuals residing in India to transfer up to $250,000 per financial year for various types of transactions, involving current or capital accounts, regardless of age.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijit Lele
Source: source
 
Print this article
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?
How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved
How HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Was Achieved
'Investors should stay invested'
'Investors should stay invested'
Ashwin used crease well against Windies: Kumble
Ashwin used crease well against Windies: Kumble
Satwik 'smashes' world record with fastest hits
Satwik 'smashes' world record with fastest hits
Delhi court grants bail to WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Delhi court grants bail to WFI chief Brij Bhushan
'Time to get rid of Modi': Oppn leaders at B'luru meet
'Time to get rid of Modi': Oppn leaders at B'luru meet

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'India is a equity market to invest in'

'India is a equity market to invest in'

In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy

In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances