Oracle And UPSDM Join Forces To Upskill 3 Lakh In AI, Cloud

Oracle and the Uttar Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) have joined forces to provide free, comprehensive digital skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science to 300,000 students and professionals by 2029, significantly boosting employability and fostering a future-ready workforce.

Key Points Oracle and UPSDM are partnering to train 300,000 students and professionals in advanced digital skills by 2029.

The training covers AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data science, crucial for an innovation-led economy.

The program offers over 300 hours of free structured learning paths through Oracle MyLearn, including professional certifications.

Learners can earn badges and certifications to demonstrate readiness for specialised tech roles and improve employability.

This initiative aims to bolster career growth and create a future-ready talent pool in Uttar Pradesh.

Oracle on Monday announced a partnership with Uttar Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) to deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data science to three lakh students and professionals by 2029. The move aims to bolster employability and support career growth, while building a future-ready talent pool for an innovation-led economy.

Boosting Employability Through Digital Skills

Oracle's collaboration with UPSDM will deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science to 3,00,000 students and professionals by 2029, the cloud computing company said in a release. It entails over 300 hours of structured learning paths across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), OCI Enterprise AI, OCI Data Science, Oracle APEX, OCI DevOps, and Oracle Security.

"The program will be delivered for free as a digital learning experience through UPSDM's Oracle MyLearn, which is a comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University that is used by millions of trainees around the world," the company said. UPSDM's Oracle MyLearn offers foundational cloud training as well as professional certifications and additional learning tailored to different skill level and goals.

"Learners can earn badges alongside professional certifications to showcase their readiness for specialised roles and to help employers identify qualified candidates," it added.