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Oppex AI Raises Rs 4.2 Crore To Revolutionise Production Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk September 01, 2026 19:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bengaluru-based Oppex AI has successfully raised Rs 4.2 crore in pre-seed funding from Info Edge Ventures, poised to accelerate its AI-native platform for transforming enterprise production operations globally.

Key Points

  • Oppex AI, a Bengaluru-based company, secured Rs 4.2 crore in pre-seed funding.
  • Info Edge Ventures led the investment round for the AI-native platform.
  • The funds will fuel team expansion, product development, and customer deployments.
  • Oppex AI aims to transform enterprise production operations with its agentic AI platform.
  • The company has already deployed its product globally within eight months.

Bengaluru-based Oppex AI, an AI-native platform for production operations, has raised Rs 4.2 crore in a pre-seed round from Info Edge Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to expand the team, accelerate product development and scale deployments with early customers, a company statement said.

 

Oppex will also continue to strengthen its agentic platform and expand its capabilities as it works toward making AI-led production operations a reality for enterprise technology teams.

Within eight months of writing its first line of code, Oppex has deployed its product across multiple enterprises, with users in India, the UK, EU and the US.

"We believe production operations are ready for the same AI-led transformation that software development is experiencing," said Prasun Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder at Oppex AI.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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