Pragya Misra, OpenAI's first India hire, has been elevated to Head of Business Development for India and South Asia, signalling OpenAI's strategic focus on expanding AI partnerships and reach in the crucial Indian market.

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Key Points Pragya Misra has been appointed Head of Business Development for India and South Asia at OpenAI, as announced on Tuesday.

She was OpenAI's first India hire in April 2024, initially building relationships and leading policy engagement.

India is currently ChatGPT's largest country, highlighting its crucial role in AI's global reach.

Her new role will focus on building partnerships to help businesses transform with AI and expand technology access to millions.

Pragya Misra, head of strategy and global affairs for India at OpenAI, is stepping into a new leadership role as the Head of Business Development for India and South Asia, she said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

OpenAI's Strategic Growth In India

Misra noted she joined as OpenAI's first India hire in April 2024, when much of the work was about laying foundations by building relationships, leading policy and government engagement, and establishing the company's presence.

"Today, India is ChatGPT's largest country, and we have a talented, growing team taking our work forward," she said.

Describing India's position in AI, she said with nearly a fifth of the world's population, the country has a vital role in ensuring AI's benefits reach more people.

In the new role, she said, she will focus on "building partnerships that help businesses transform with AI, bring our technology to millions more people, and build the infrastructure needed to support this growth."

Her LinkedIn profile shows she has held her current position since October 2025. Before that, she was lead for public policy and partnerships for India at OpenAI from April 2024.