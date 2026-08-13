Only 9 Women CEOs, 25 Women MDs in Top 500

The top 500 listed companies had 860 women directors or board members overall.

Kindly note that this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is intended solely for representational purposes. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

India's top 500 listed companies continue to have limited representation of women in senior leadership, with only nine women serving as chief executive officers (CEOs) and 25 as managing directors (MDs), according to data presented by the ministry of corporate affairs in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, replying to a question from Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh, said the figures were based on filings in the MCA21 database for the top 500 listed companies by turnover.

Key Points Women account for 1.16 million of India's 3.9 million directors associated with active companies across the country.

The ministry has not assessed barriers affecting women directors' progression or considered new gender diversity policy interventions.

Eligible listed and large unlisted public companies must appoint at least one woman director under existing rules.

Women CEOs in India

According to the data, the top 500 listed companies had 860 women directors or board members overall.

This included 18 additional directors, 738 directors, 25 managing directors, 12 nominee directors and 67 whole-time directors.

The companies had only nine women CEOs and 22 women chief financial officers (CFOs).

Top 500 Listed Companies

Women's participation is much broader across the overall corporate universe.

According to data, 1.16 million women are currently associated with active companies as directors, out of a total of 3.9 million directors across the country.

India currently has 2.14 million active companies and 506,000 active limited liability partnerships (LLPs) across the states.

Women Directors on Boards

Vibha Padalkar of HDFC Life, Vishakha Mulye of Aditya Birla Capital, Priya Nair of Hindustan Unilever, Praveena Rai of Multi Commodity Exchange of India, who earlier served as CEO of National Payments Corporation of India, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive (India) and Jasleen Kohli of Digit Insurance are among the prominent women MDs and CEOs in the country.

Malhotra also said that no assessment had been carried out on the barriers to the progression of women directors.

While the statutory framework requires certain companies to have at least one woman director, the ministry had not separately assessed the barriers affecting the progression of women directors.

Gender Diversity in Corporate Governance

The minister also said that no new policy interventions, targets or incentives are currently under consideration to improve gender diversity in corporate governance, citing the existing statutory framework as sufficient.

The Companies Act, 2013, does not define the position of 'Chairperson' or 'Chief Technology Officer'.

As a result, the ministry said it does not maintain data on these categories.

Companies Act Women Director Rule

The number of orders rose from two in 2021-2022 to 10 in 2022-2023 and peaked at 19 in 2023-24.

It subsequently declined to 11 in 2024-2025 and eight in 2025-2026.

The data provides a picture of how compliance with the women-director requirement has been enforced over the past five years.

The Companies Act, 2013, and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, require every listed company and every unlisted public company having paid-up share capital of Rs 100 crore or more, or turnover of Rs 300 crore or more, to appoint at least one woman director on its board.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff