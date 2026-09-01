ONGC to spend Rs 1 trillion on deepwater oil exploration

The State-run ONGC is committing a massive Rs 1 trillion to deepwater exploration and drilling 87 wells over the next five years to significantly boost India's domestic crude oil and natural gas production.

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Key Points ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion in deepwater exploration over the next five years.

The company aims to drill 87 deep and ultra-deepwater wells by FY31 to boost production.

This initiative is crucial to address India's declining domestic crude oil and natural gas output.

ONGC is engaging global partners like BP and establishing a trading company in Dubai or Singapore.

ONGC Videsh is seeking operatorship for assets in Venezuela, expanding its global presence.

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd plans to spend Rs 1 trillion on deepwater exploration activities in the next five years, targeting the drilling of 87 wells during the period, the company’s management said on Monday.

India’s largest upstream firm plans to drill eight deep and ultra-deepwater wells in the current financial year (FY27), followed by 10 wells in FY28, 20 in FY29, 22 in FY30 and 27 in FY31.

The government recently approved a fiscal allocation of Rs 84,084 crore under the SamudraManthan programme.

Boosting Domestic Energy Production

The management, however, did not clarify whether the investment of Rs 20,000 crore per year would be entirely funded by the company or would also include the government’s share.

ONGC chairman A K Singh highlighted that India urgently requires a discovery to arrest the declining domestic output of crude oil and natural gas.

ONGC has engaged global energy major BP as a technical service provider (TSP) in its Mumbai High field and western offshore blocks to boost output.

ONGC’s Krishna Godavari basin, or KG 98/2, crude oil production has declined to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) currently, against an estimated peak production target of 35,000 bpd, said Singh.

Strategic Investments And Global Expansion

The company plans capital expenditure of Rs 30,000 crore for FY27, compared with Rs 35,878 crore spent last year.

ONGC is also in the advanced stages of setting up its trading company either in Dubai or Singapore, which is expected by the end of the current year, the chairman added.

ONGC’s overseas arm, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), is in talks with US authorities to gain operatorship of its two assets in Venezuela and expects a decision on the same in three months.

In July, OVL received the required approval from the US treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to operate in Venezuela.