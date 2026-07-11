ONGC to build 1.75 mt strategic oil reserve in Mangaluru, boosting India's energy security

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has greenlit the development of a crucial 1.75 million tonnes strategic petroleum reserve in Mangaluru, a move aimed at bolstering India's energy security amidst escalating global oil supply concerns.

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points ONGC's board has approved a 1.75 million tonnes (mt) strategic petroleum reserve in Mangaluru, designating it a project of national importance.

The new facility will also explore broad commercial utilisation, including leasing storage space and commodity trading, in consultation with the government.

India aims to expand its SPR network with five new projects in Chandikhol, Bina, Bikaner, Mangaluru, and Padur to enhance energy security.

Despite recommendations for 90 days of net import coverage, India's current SPR capacity covers only about 9.5 days, significantly less than other Asian economies.

Budgetary allocations for strategic crude oil storage infrastructure have seen a sharp reduction, with only a fraction of the allocated funds utilised in FY26 and a further cut in FY27.

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has approved developing a strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) in Mangaluru at a capacity of 1.75 million tonnes (mt) as a project of national importance, the company said in an exchange filing on July 9.

Its board of directors has also directed broad commercial utilisation at the upcoming facility, in consultation with the government.

Commercial utilisation at an SPR usually involves leasing storage space and trading the commodity.

Strengthening India's Energy Security

The war in West Asia has intensified concern over India's ability to withstand disruption in global oil supply.

Expansion in the storage capacity of SPRs is aimed at strengthening India's ability to navigate challenges in this respect.

Business Standard has reported that India is moving ahead with a major expansion of its SPR network, with five projects planned — in Chandikhol (Odisha), Bina (Madhya Pradesh), Bikaner, Mangaluru, and Padur (Karnataka).

Current Strategic Reserves and International Comparisons

India operates three strategic oil storage facilities — at Mangaluru (1.5 mt), Padur (2.5 mt), and Visakhapatnam (1.33 mt).

These rock cavern-based facilities are owned and operated by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a special purpose company established by the government to maintain emergency crude-oil stocks, to be used during wars, geopolitical disruption, and major supply shocks.

The Mangaluru SPR, developed in the first phase of India's strategic petroleum-reserve programme, is the country's first such facility to partner a foreign national oil company.

Under an agreement signed in 2018, the United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) leases about 0.75 mt of storage capacity in the 1.5 mt Mangaluru cavern from ISPRL.

The arrangement gives Adnoc a commercial storage base close to one of its key export markets, allowing it to sell part of the stored crude oil to Indian refiners under commercial agreements.

The pact also gives the government the right to access the crude oil during a national emergency, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The model helps India generate revenue while ensuring that crude oil remains physically available in the country.

Budgetary Allocations and Future Outlook

While the International Energy Agency (IEA) recommends countries maintain emergency oil stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports, India has a storage capacity covering only about 9.5 days.

By comparison, other Asian economies have built significantly larger buffers, with China holding stocks equivalent to roughly 90 days and Japan maintaining reserves of around 200 days.

India has consistently lagged behind others in spending for strategic petroleum reserves.

Budget documents show that in 2025-26, the government spent only about one-sixth the allocation for creating strategic crude-oil storage infrastructure.

The government had allocated Rs 5,876 crore in the FY26 Budget for strategic oil reserves, but only Rs 1,039 crore was utilised during the year (based on revised estimates).

In the FY27 Budget, the allocation for this has been reduced sharply to Rs 200 crore.