One In 10 Staff At California Unicorns Works In India

India is rapidly becoming a pivotal talent hub for California-headquartered technology unicorns, with one in ten employees now based in the country, a trend driven by stringent US visa policies and substantial cost efficiencies.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kampus/Pexels

Key Points India accounts for an average of 12 per cent of employees at these unicorns, ranking second only to California itself (21 per cent).

The shift towards remote shoring is accelerating due to US H-1B visa restrictions, long green card waits, and significant salary differentials offering 60 to 80 per cent cost savings for startups.

Half of the employees at California-headquartered unicorns are based outside the US, with India contributing over 46 per cent of this international workforce.

The presence of Indian-origin startup founders in the US also contributes to the comfort and preference for establishing significant operations and workforces in India.

Believe it or not: As many as one in 10 employees at California-headquartered technology unicorns work from India -- more than those based in other major US tech hubs such as New York, Texas, and Washington, or in countries such as the UK, Canada, Israel, and Brazil, to name a few.

This structural shift towards remote shoring is expected to accelerate as the US government slams the brakes on visas, especially H-1B visas, while long waits for green card holders seeking US citizenship and the sizeable cost savings from the large salary differential between India and the US add to the appeal of hiring in India.

India's Growing Share in Tech Unicorn Workforce

India ranks second, accounting for an average 12 per cent of the employees at these unicorns.

California ranks first, with 21 per cent of their employees -- or one in five -- based in the state.

The findings are based on research conducted by Stanford University's Graduate School of Business Venture Capital Initiative.

The research, conducted in July this year, covered 334 California-headquartered startup unicorns and was based on 158,563 employee profiles.

The rest of the top 10 locations from which employees working at these unicorns come include the UK and New York at 5 per cent each, Texas at 4 per cent, Canada at 3 per cent, and Pakistan, Brazil and Washington at 2 per cent each.

What is interesting is that half of the employees at California-headquartered unicorns are based outside the US, with India accounting for the lion's share -- more than 46 per cent -- of employees stationed in foreign countries.

Factors Driving the Shift to India

There are, of course, specific advantages.

According to PlugScale, for California startups, setting up a core engineering team in a tech hub in India can result in cost savings of 60 to 80 per cent compared with hiring the same employees in California.

Another reason is that nearly one in 16 startup founders in the US who came to the country from abroad are Indians, according to the Stanford University database.

This could make them more comfortable with having a large part of their workforce and business operations in India, which also offers a considerable cost advantage.

The US government has also tightened the screws on H-1B visas, raising the fee to $100,000, potentially removing the grace period and targeting renewals, many of which are now facing legal challenges.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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