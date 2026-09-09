On Sep 8, rupee suffers sharpest decline in eight weeks

The Indian rupee has recorded its sharpest single-day decline in eight weeks, settling at 94.83 per dollar, as escalating crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia weigh heavily on the local currency.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The rupee recorded its sharpest single-day decline since July 14, settling at 94.83 per dollar, influenced by rising crude oil prices and risk-off sentiment.

Brent crude approaching $100 a barrel amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly the Iran war, is a major factor pressing the rupee.

Limited foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and continued importer hedging have amplified dollar demand, contributing to the rupee's depreciation.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) dollar sales had previously supported the rupee, but higher crude prices are expected to renew pressure, potentially limiting future intervention.

Upcoming domestic inflation data and the US Federal Reserve's policy decision are key drivers for the rupee in the near term, with market participants closely monitoring these events.

The rupee on Tuesday marked its sharpest single-day decline since July 14, as rising crude oil prices and persistent risk-off sentiment weighed on the local currency, dealers said. It settled at 94.83 per dollar, against the previous close of 94.49.

The rupee, which remained largely unchanged in the previous two trading sessions, came under pressure, with Brent crude moving closer to $100 a barrel amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Continued importer hedging and limited foreign inflows also added to dollar demand.

Geopolitical Worries and FII Inflows

“The ongoing geopolitical worries and a lack of supportive foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows amplified the decline, while market participants keep a cautious eye on the upcoming domestic inflation data and major central bank policy decision,” Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities. The next Federal Reserve FOMC meeting is scheduled for September 15-16.

The rupee, which has appreciated 0.37 per cent so far this month, has fallen 4.06 per cent since the start of the Iran war.

“The rupee opened weaker and remained under pressure through the session as oil prices rose for a third consecutive day on concerns over disruptions to energy supplies amid the ongoing Iran war,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Tensions in West Asia escalated after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, while Tehran threatened the US with what it called “economic warfare”.

RBI Intervention and Market Dynamics

“The RBI’s dollar sales had supported the rupee’s recovery in recent weeks, but market participants expect the central bank to remain cautious as higher crude prices could put renewed pressure on the currency,” said a dealer at a private bank.

Market participants also said hedging demand from local importers remained elevated, limiting the rupee’s ability to extend its recent gains.

The currency had risen to a more than two-month high last week following sustained intervention by the Reserve Bank of India through dollar sales. However, the rally has since faced resistance as oil prices resumed their upward move.

In the bond market, the 10-year government bond yield was largely unchanged at 6.97 per cent on Tuesday, while the five-year yield rose 2 basis points to 6.52 per cent.

Outlook and Policy Decisions

Oil prices and expectations around US monetary policy are likely to remain key drivers for the rupee in the near term, the participants said.

Markets are also watching US consumer price inflation data due on Friday, which could influence expectations around the Federal Reserve’s policy decision next week.

“In the near term, the spot rupee is expected to trade within a range, facing overhead resistance at 95.10 and support at 94.45,” said Parmar.

In recent months, the RBI and government have introduced a series of measures to attract foreign capital, including subsidising the hedging cost on fresh FCNR(B) deposits, exempting such deposits from CRR and SLR, and offering concessional dollar-rupee swaps for FCNR(B) deposits and eligible ECBs.

The government has also exempted foreign investors from income tax on interest income and capital gains from government securities, while the RBI has widened access to longer-tenor government bonds under the Fully Accessible Route.