OMCs Lose Rs 530 Crore Daily

'Elevated crude prices and unchanged domestic fuel prices would put pressure on the profitability and cash flows of OMCs.'

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OMC Losses Surge

Oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are currently incurring losses of Rs 530 crore (Rs 5.3 billion) per day on the sale of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders amid the recent spike in crude oil prices, while domestic retail prices of downstream fuels remain unchanged, said rating agency Icra on Wednesday.

OMCs' underrecoveries are currently estimated at Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 9 per litre on diesel, said Icra.

Domestic LPG underrecovery stood at around Rs 300 per cylinder.

Key Points OMCs are losing Rs 530 crore daily as petrol, diesel and LPG prices remain unchanged despite soaring crude.

Underecoveries are estimated at Rs 8/litre for petrol, Rs 9/litre for diesel and Rs 300 per LPG cylinder.

India's crude basket has climbed to $117.4 per barrel amid the US-Iran conflict and West Asia disruptions.

Higher refining margins are helping OMCs offset some of the pressure from rising fuel losses.

Crude Prices Jump

Crude prices have increased sharply in recent weeks amid escalating geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions in West Asia.

The surge was driven by the renewed US-Iran conflict, the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline and heightened Houthi activities in the Red Sea.

The Indian crude basket rose to $117.4 per barrel as of September 21, from an average of around $66 per barrel in 2025-26.

"Elevated crude prices and unchanged domestic fuel prices would put pressure on the profitability and cash flows of OMCs," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate sector ratings, at Icra.

"The same would also elevate their short-term borrowings for increased working capital requirements," added Vasisht.

"The impact on OMCs' earnings in 2026-2027 will depend on crude prices, product cracks, retail price revisions, and government support for LPG underrecoveries," explained Vasisht.

LPG Losses Deepen

According to Icra estimates, cumulative LPG underrecovery increased sharply to Rs 61,940 crore (Rs 619.40 billion) as of June 30, as the rise in international prices following the West Asian supply disruptions was not fully passed on to consumers.

The estimated loss per domestic cylinder stood at Rs 500 in the first quarter (Q1) of FY27 and remained at around Rs 300 in September.

LPG underrecoveries are likely to rise further if elevated international prices persist without a commensurate increase in domestic selling prices or additional government compensation, said Icra.

Refining Margins Stay Strong

However, the refining margins of these firms are healthy on account of high cracks.

Singapore gross refining margins have remained above $10 per barrel since the start of the West Asia crisis, supported by refinery and product supply disruptions, inventory drawdowns, and outages across West Asian refining capacity.

Added supply shortages arising from damage to Russian refineries further tightened product markets, supporting elevated refining margins, said Icra.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff