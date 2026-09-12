OMCs Lose Rs 5 Per Litre On Petrol, Rs 23 On Diesel

'If crude remains above $100 per barrel, with restricted retail-price increases, OMCs could face negative petrol and diesel marketing margins, higher LPG under-recoveries, higher crude-landing, freight and insurance costs, working capital and debt accumulation and inventory losses if crude subsequently corrects sharply.'

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Brent crude crossed $100 per barrel as escalating US-Iran tensions pushed international oil prices higher.

Domestic fuel prices remain frozen despite rising crude costs, pressuring the financial health of oil marketing companies.

India's crude oil import bill jumped 56.5 per cent to $63.4 billion during April-July FY27.

Indian refiners are deepening supply diversification amid intensifying West Asia tensions and disruptions to energy procurement.

India's oil marketing companies (OMCs) are losing Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 23 per litre on diesel as the benchmark Brent crude crossed the $100 per barrel mark on Wednesday amid rising tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, reaching its highest level in more than six weeks.

Brent crude prices hovered around the $70-$75 per barrel mark prior to the start of the conflict at the end of February.

The spike in crude oil prices is expected to negatively impact the financial health of OMCs as fuel prices at the pump remain frozen despite soaring international crude prices.

The government cumulatively raised petrol prices by Rs 7.35 per litre and diesel rates by Rs 7.53/l in May, across four instalments.

"With the escalation in hostilities between Iran and the US, Brent prices have crossed the $100 per barrel mark today and the Indian crude basket is at approximately $109 per barrel," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and cogroup head, corporate ratings, Icra.

"At the average price for the month of September till date, marketing margins on petrol are [at a] negative Rs 5 per litre and diesel at [a] negative Rs 23 per litre... under recoveries on domestic LPG (liquified petroleum gas) are at Rs 200 per cylinder," he added.

India's Crude Import Bill Surges

Crude oil prices are expected to rise further if the current geopolitical situation persists, as certain countries, including China, ramp up oil purchases amid declining inventory levels, he added.

Elevated energy prices have particularly hit India, which is among the world's largest crude oil importers.

India imports almost 90 per cent of its total crude oil and 50 per cent of its natural gas requirements.

India's crude oil import bill rose 56.5 per cent to $63.4 billion in the first four months (April-July) of the current financial year (2026-27), according to the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The spike in the import bill comes despite unchanged import volumes at 81.9 million tonnes (mt) during the April to July period of FY27, from 81.5 mt in the same period in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the net oil and gas bill has increased 40.3 per cent to $57.8 billion during the period.

India also faces supply challenges with intensifying tensions in West Asia.

Indian refiners plan to deepen diversification efforts with a heavy reliance on Russia, Brazil and certain African countries for energy procurement to meet domestic demand, a senior refinery executive told Business Standard.

Elevated Crude Prices To Squeeze Margins

Sudheer Pal Singh

Crude oil sustaining above $100 per barrel could squeeze oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- particularly if retail rates for petrol, diesel and LPG remain frozen -- though the overall impact will hinge on fuel pass-through, refining margins and government policies, according to an equity research firm.

"If crude remains above $100 per barrel, with restricted retail-price increases, OMCs could face negative petrol and diesel marketing margins, higher LPG under-recoveries, higher crude-landing, freight and insurance costs, working capital and debt accumulation and inventory losses if crude subsequently corrects sharply," said Maulik Patel, head of research, Equirus Securities.

Among the major OMCs, Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) is the most vulnerable because its refining-to-marketing ratio is only 51 per cent, compared to 74 per cent for Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and 80 per cent for Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

HPCL, therefore, has the lowest internal refining cover and the greatest dependence on purchased and imported products.

"HPCL's distillate yield is also lower at 76 per cent, versus 80 per cent for IOCL and 85 per cent for BPCL, limiting its ability to fully benefit from strong diesel and jet-fuel cracks. This also flows negatively into the balance sheet, where HPCL's leverage is highest," he said.

IOCL also benefits from stronger integration, which provides a refining buffer. However, its absolute exposure to fuel marketing, LPG under-recoveries, inventory, working capital and expensive crude procurement remains substantial, along with petrochemical losses.

BPCL is better placed because of better integration, its highest distillate yield, Bina's crude flexibility and a comparatively stronger balance sheet.

'Among gas-linked companies, city gas distributors (CGDs) face near-term margin risk from rising spot LNG prices and crude-linked LNG contracts. However, CGD volumes remain relatively resilient, with sector consumption increasing to 55.2 million metric standard cubic metres per day in FY27 to date from 45.3 mmscmd in FY26, although the imported component has also risen sharply,' Equirus said.

Gujarat Gas is exposed to higher Brent-linked spot LNG prices and rupee depreciation, partly offset by gas-trading profits.

Mahanagar Gas is better cushioned through Henry Hub-linked sourcing and pricing action, although margins remain volatile in the near term, according to Equirus.

Petronet LNG is more exposed to LNG affordability and regasification volumes. Normalisation of Qatar gas supplies, tariff visibility and petrochemical capex remain key watchpoints.

GAIL is relatively defensive because transmission earnings provide a buffer, while petrochemical and gas-marketing profitability improves due to higher realisations.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff