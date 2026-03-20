IEA advocates work from home, reduced air travel to tackle oil shock

To combat the global oil supply shock, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is urging governments and individuals to adopt demand-side strategies like remote work and reduced speed limits to conserve fuel and stabilise prices.

Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Key Points The IEA advocates for immediate demand-side measures like work-from-home and reduced speed limits to counter a historic global oil supply shock.

Disruptions in the Middle East, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz, have significantly impacted global oil markets, driving up prices.

India, heavily reliant on crude oil imports, faces macroeconomic risks due to rising global oil prices, including a widening current account deficit.

The IEA suggests governments, businesses, and households take actions to reduce fuel consumption, such as promoting public transport and improving driving efficiency.

Member countries have released 400 million barrels from emergency reserves in a coordinated effort to stabilise markets.

Oil prices spiked to over $100 per barrel after the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliatory actions. For India, which imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil needs, the surge in global prices poses a significant macroeconomic risk -- widening the current account deficit, pressuring the rupee, and increasing fuel costs for households and businesses.

While petrol and diesel prices have so far not been increased, cooking gas LPG rates have been hiked by Rs 60 per cylinder.

"The conflict in the Middle East has created the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, due to the near halt in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," IEA said in a new report.

Some 15 million barrels of crude oil and 5 million barrels of oil products typically traversed the Strait each day, equivalent to about 20 per cent of global oil consumption. Half of India's crude oil imports, 40 per cent of its gas imports and 85-90 per cent of its LPG shipments came through the strait.

"These flows have slowed to a trickle," IEA said. "The loss of supply is having significant impacts in global markets, pushing up prices for crude oil above $100 per cent barrel, and leading to much higher prices for some refined products -- notably diesel, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)."

IEA's Recommended Actions to Reduce Fuel Consumption

Stating that concerns are growing about the impacts of higher prices on households, businesses and the broader economy, IEA outlined 10 actions for governments, businesses and households to reduce fuel consumption and ease price pressures.

Key steps include promoting remote work to cut commuting fuel use, reducing highway speeds by at least 10 km per hour, encouraging public transport and carpooling, and limiting private vehicle access in major cities.

Additional measures include improving driving efficiency, curbing business air travel, shifting away from LPG for non-essential uses, and enhancing industrial fuel efficiency.

IEA said, "At the national level, three additional remote workdays, for those whose jobs allow for it, could cut oil consumption from cars by 2-6 per cent, with average potential reductions of around 20 per cent for individual drivers."

Lowering the speed limit on highways by 10 km per hour can reduce an individual driver's oil consumption by 5-10 per cent and overall oil use of private cars by 1-6 per cent. Heavy freight trucks can save around 5 per cent due to their already lower speeds.

"Shifting travel away from private cars to public transport, such as buses and trains, can reduce national oil use for cars by 1 per cent to 3 per cent," IEA said, adding that a reduction of around 40 per cent of flights taken for business purposes is feasible in the short-term and, with very high participation in work-related flight reduction campaigns, could reduce jet kerosene demand by 7-15 per cent.

Emergency Measures and Market Stabilisation

The IEA said restoring transit through the Strait remains critical to stabilising markets. Meanwhile, member countries have released 400 million barrels from emergency reserves -- the largest coordinated stock release in the agency's history.

The agency emphasised that while governments may step in to shield vulnerable consumers, limited fiscal space means relief measures must be targeted, with demand reduction playing a central role in managing the crisis.